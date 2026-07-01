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Prince William and Prince Harry Have 'No Direct Communication' 6 Years After Duke of Sussex's Royal Exile: Source

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William have rarely seen each other in the last six years.

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July 1 2026, Published 5:29 p.m. ET

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Estranged brothers Prince William and Prince Harry are still on the outs six years after the Duke of Sussex left The Firm in 2020.

According to a source, "there is no direct communication" between Harry, 41, and the Prince of Wales, 44, as of late.

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Prince William Isn't Ready to Reconcile With Prince Harry

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prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020.

Harry and William don't "text, call or email" each other, an insider told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 1.

"They are the only two people alive who know what their childhood was like,” the source noted, adding the two brothers share pain and grief over the loss of their mother, Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 Paris car crash when the siblings were young. "Harry misses William more than he misses ‘the institution.’ He misses having someone who doesn’t need anything explained."

However, "William isn’t ready [to make up]," they continued.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Heading Back to the U.K. This Month

prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to travel to the U.K. this summer.

The couple is set to travel to England later this month to kick off the Invictus Games and are planning to bring their kids Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, with them.

The Duke of Cambridge will allegedly not be seeing Harry and Meghan, 44, when they're back in the U.K. this summer, as royal author Christopher Andersen said, “The Waleses and the Sussexes will [probably] assiduously avoid each other."

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image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36.

“There’s no communication there at present. It’s very sad for all involved, but they’re both very busy getting on with their lives, and I think Harry does have a bit more of a relationship with his father [King Charles], so perhaps he will focus his efforts there for now," royal expert Emily Nash also chimed in to the publication.

Prince Harry 'Misses' Prince William More Than He 'Misses' The Firm

image of Kate middleton and prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William reportedly will not be seeing Prince Harry during his trip to England.

However, Andersen told Us Weekly "there is a sliver of hope" the brothers may meet.

The Spare author and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to California in 2020 after taking a step back as senior members of the royal family, a move that didn't sit well with the monarchy.

The Invictus Games founder trashed William and the rest of his family in his 2023 memoir, Spare, which further deepened their fallout. In his memoir, the army veteran discussed his struggles of being William's younger brother and also detailed their alleged physical fights.

Harry labeled William as his "beloved brother and archnemesis" in the book and also recalled their scuffle they had in 2019 when William allegedly called the Suits star "difficult" and "rude."

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