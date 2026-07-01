Prince William and Prince Harry Have 'No Direct Communication' 6 Years After Duke of Sussex's Royal Exile: Source

Article continues below advertisement

Estranged brothers Prince William and Prince Harry are still on the outs six years after the Duke of Sussex left The Firm in 2020. According to a source, "there is no direct communication" between Harry, 41, and the Prince of Wales, 44, as of late.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Isn't Ready to Reconcile With Prince Harry

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020.

Harry and William don't "text, call or email" each other, an insider told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 1. "They are the only two people alive who know what their childhood was like,” the source noted, adding the two brothers share pain and grief over the loss of their mother, Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 Paris car crash when the siblings were young. "Harry misses William more than he misses ‘the institution.’ He misses having someone who doesn’t need anything explained." However, "William isn’t ready [to make up]," they continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Heading Back to the U.K. This Month

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to travel to the U.K. this summer.

The couple is set to travel to England later this month to kick off the Invictus Games and are planning to bring their kids Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, with them. The Duke of Cambridge will allegedly not be seeing Harry and Meghan, 44, when they're back in the U.K. this summer, as royal author Christopher Andersen said, “The Waleses and the Sussexes will [probably] assiduously avoid each other."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36.

“There’s no communication there at present. It’s very sad for all involved, but they’re both very busy getting on with their lives, and I think Harry does have a bit more of a relationship with his father [King Charles], so perhaps he will focus his efforts there for now," royal expert Emily Nash also chimed in to the publication.

Prince Harry 'Misses' Prince William More Than He 'Misses' The Firm

Source: MEGA Prince William reportedly will not be seeing Prince Harry during his trip to England.