Prince William & Prince Harry's Relationship Is 'Still Dicey' Despite Putting On United Front During Outing
Despite Prince William and Prince Harry making a public appearance with their wives, it still seems like things are off between the brothers.
“I think [Charles is] very careful and I think he’s trying to be subdued and trying to be a unifying figure. I think he needs to sell the British people, for example, on a number of things. And one of them is Camilla as queen,” expert Christopher Andersen shared.
“He’s gotta have all hands on deck, and that means having both William and Harry as partners as well,” the author continued. “And I think the relationship with Harry and William is still dicey.”
On the other hand, some are holding out hope that Queen Elizabeth's death can mend the siblings' relationship.
“Let’s not forget, this is to pay their respects to their grandmother. They were so close to Elizabeth,” Andersen said. “They admired her as anyone else would their grandmother, but she was also their queen, and William, in particular, was the recipient of all sorts of attention from the queen. I mean, she knew he was the future of the monarchy. He and Kate and the Cambridge children are there all the future of the monarchy.”
Oprah Winfrey also expressed similar thoughts about the situation.
“You sat down with Meghan and Harry," Jenn Lahmers told Oprah Winfrey. "We're seeing the four of them together now in London. Is there a hope out there this, in some way, her passing would be a way to unify the family, maybe heal some wounds?”
The TV star replied, “Well, this is what I think, I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking … And hopefully, there will be that.”
For more on the royal family, tune into the new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.