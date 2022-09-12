Oprah Winfrey Believes 'There's An Opportunity' For 'Peacemaking' Between Prince Harry & The Royal Family After Queen's Death

One good thing that could come out of Queen Elizabeth's death is that Prince Harry could make up with the royal family once and for all.

“You sat down with Meghan and Harry," Jenn Lahmers told Oprah Winfrey. "We're seeing the four of them together now in London. Is there a hope out there this, in some way, her passing would be a way to unify the family, maybe heal some wounds?”

The TV star replied, “Well, this is what I think, I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking … And hopefully, there will be that.”