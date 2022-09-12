'They Can Co-Exist': Feuding Brothers Prince William & Prince Harry May Walk Side By Side At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry have not seen eye to eye over the past few years, but it seems like they may be able to kiss and make up. When the two attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on September 19, it's possible they might even walk together.

“We are certainly not in the same place as Philip’s funeral when William and Harry didn’t walk side by side," an insider revealed. “Things haven’t changed but it is not as intense and they can co-exist."