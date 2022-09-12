Prince Harry 'Saddened' By The News That He Can’t Wear His Military Uniform To Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Prince Harry is preparing for Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming funeral.
As the Duke of Sussex grieves the loss of his grandmother, he was simultaneously met with the disappointment of knowing that he cannot wear his military uniform to her funeral. The father-of-two served in the British Army for a decade and underwent two tours of Afghanistan, but will not be able to showcase that during the ceremony.
One of the consequences of Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family is that Harry was stripped from his honorary royal titles including: honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk, Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command and Captain-General of the Royal Marines.
PRINCE WILLIAM GRIEVES THE LOSS OF HIS BELOVED GRANDMOTHER IN HEARTFELT STATEMENT AS THE QUEEN'S FUNERAL DATE & DETAILS ARE REVEALED
It's been reported that the rest of the royal family — with the exception of his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew — will wear their uniforms out of respect for the Queen. Andrew was stripped of both his military and royal titles after accusations of sexual assault and an alleged friendship with a convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were made public.
A royal source told Page Six that Harry's inability to showcase his years of service is likely to take a toll on him. “I’m sure Harry will be saddened not to wear his military uniform to the Queen’s funeral,” the insider admitted.
PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE SPOTTED WITH PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE QUEEN'S DEATH
Despite his inability to dress similarly to his brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles, he still shared his sorrow over the passing of the Queen on his website.
"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," the message shared to his and Meghan's Archewell website read on Monday, September 12.
“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander-in-chief," the former royal added. "To the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."