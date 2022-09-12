Prince Harry 'Saddened' By The News That He Can’t Wear His Military Uniform To Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

One of the consequences of Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family is that Harry was stripped from his honorary royal titles including: honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk, Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command and Captain-General of the Royal Marines.

PRINCE WILLIAM GRIEVES THE LOSS OF HIS BELOVED GRANDMOTHER IN HEARTFELT STATEMENT AS THE QUEEN'S FUNERAL DATE & DETAILS ARE REVEALED

It's been reported that the rest of the royal family — with the exception of his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew — will wear their uniforms out of respect for the Queen. Andrew was stripped of both his military and royal titles after accusations of sexual assault and an alleged friendship with a convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were made public.