Prince William 'Regrets' Not 'Cutting' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Off From the Royal Institution' After They Left the U.K.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior royals in 2020 left a lasting impression on Prince William, who wished he had acted sooner to dissociate his brother and sister-in-law from the royal family.

According to an insider, William and Harry have no communication following the Duke’s departure from the U.K.

“They don’t talk right now,” the source claimed. “William has moved on, and the matter of their royal titles should have been properly addressed when they initially left.”