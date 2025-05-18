Prince William 'Regrets' Not 'Cutting' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Off From the Royal Institution' After They Left the U.K.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior royals in 2020 left a lasting impression on Prince William, who wished he had acted sooner to dissociate his brother and sister-in-law from the royal family.
According to an insider, William and Harry have no communication following the Duke’s departure from the U.K.
“They don’t talk right now,” the source claimed. “William has moved on, and the matter of their royal titles should have been properly addressed when they initially left.”
“William would have cut Harry and Meghan off from the royal institution back then, and he regrets that it didn’t happen,” the confidant added.
“William has lost all his patience when it comes to Harry and Meghan. He refuses to get into a public back-and-forth with his brother about any of this,” the insider elaborated. “It’s getting old at this point. He feels that Harry made his decision to walk away, and he should abide by the consequences that come with that.”
The news of William’s “regrets” comes after Meghan was ridiculed for using her formal HRH title to sign her name on a gift basket — despite being stripped of the royal signature when she left Buckingham Palace for good with her husband.
As OK! reported earlier this May, Meghan’s usage of His/Her Royal Highness has “alienated her even more from the royal family and the people of England.”
Though King Charles is in charge of revoking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal titles and privileges, with his declining health, it’s unlikely he’ll step up to make any charges — but all bets are off when William becomes the King after his father’s death.
OK! also reported in May that William was reportedly “done” with his brother, and when he does become King, his relationship with Harry “will become even wider.”
To make matters worse between the British monarchy, Meghan was accused of mistreating royal staffers so much that it led some employees to have PTSD and seek therapeutic treatment.
According to Battle of Brothers: William and Harry — the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, a book published by Robert Lacey, one of the most explosive moments between William and Harry was because of the Duchess, who allegedly mistreated staff at Kensington Palace.
William reportedly “went ballistic” when he heard of Meghan’s “bullying allegations.” Once notified, he immediately called Harry to discuss the matter, which infuriated his brother so much that he turned his phone off.
The insider spoke with In Touch about William’s “regrets” over Harry and Meghan.