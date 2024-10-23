Prince William Returns to Social Media as Rumors Spread That Kate Middleton Wants to End Feud With Prince Harry
Prince William returned to social media as rumors spread that Kate Middleton is looking to end the royal family's ongoing feud with Prince Harry.
The Prince of Wales took to X to inform retired soccer star Ally McCoist that he was tuning into Aston Villa playing in the UEFA champions league. "Of course I was watching," he wrote in the post.
William showed his support of the teams shortly after an insider claimed the Princess of Wales is "imploring" her brother-in-law to reconcile with the future king.
“Despite all his faults, she still sees him as a little brother and she’s willing to forgive him," a source told an outlet. "But if he wants his brother and father to forgive him, he'll need to do more.”
Aside from the sources assertion, experts have conflicted feelings about the status of Harry's relationship with Kate. OK! previously reported royal biographer Christopher Andersen predicted the Waleses aren't prioritizing Harry amid health woes.
"The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish," Andersen told an outlet. "She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."
"She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other," he added.
Throughout her medical leave, Kate focused on her cancer treatment, rest and spending quality time with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"Making sure her family is well and happy is her priority," broadcaster Helena Chard stated. "She is also aware that she has to be kind to herself. Having completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment, she is relieved to be undertaking royal duties where possible but realizes that she is not totally out of the woods."
"Prince Harry will want to contact Princess Catherine," Chard claimed. "Prince Harry will be bothered by the silent treatment — and the royal family is aware of this."
In September, William and Kate publicly acknowledged Harry's 40th birthday, but the post wasn't seen as an olive branch by royal watchers.
"Harry and Meghan are certainly not welcome back as a team," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said in an interview. "I would argue they are not welcome back at all if Prince William has anything to say about it… But Harry could potentially get his foot in the door through his father."
"[But] it is not something the royal family is longing for," Schofield claimed.
The Sussexes' various tell-all projects placed the monarchy in a difficult position, and Charles and Kate's cancer battles made the brood more vulnerable than ever before.
"The royal family will continue to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a distance," Schofield explained. "The royal family is in a delicate position, health-wise, and do not trust Harry and Meghan."
"I don’t believe Harry and Meghan will be welcomed back as working members of the royal family on a part-time or full-time basis," she continued.
