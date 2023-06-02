Kate Middleton Outshines Ivanka Trump as the Women Cross Paths at Royal Wedding in Jordan
When worlds collide! On Thursday, June 1, Prince William and Kate Middleton crossed paths with none other than Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner while attending the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein in Jordan.
In photos from the event, the Prince of Wales and the former pageant queen can be seen chatting in at the regal Zahran Palace, though Kate didn't join the talk, as she was walking in front of them with a few other guests.
According to a report, Trump's husband eventually joined the conversation as well.
Kushner donned a black tuxedo with a white vest and matching bow, while the mom-of-three stepped out in a long-sleeved baby blue gown.
William wore similar attire to Kushner, however, Kate was a cut above the rest in a sequined gold gown, blue sash and sparkling tiara. The mother-of-three also donned dangling jeweled earrings and had a yellow pin secured to her dress.
The blonde beauty didn't upload any photos with the future king and queen of England, though she did share a snap of herself and Kushner in addition to a message towards the newly wedded couple.
"Congratulations to Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on their beautiful wedding in Jordan yesterday," wrote Trump. "May their lives together be blessed with an abundance of love, health and happiness."
As OK! reported, the former White House advisors have been vacationing in Greece as Donald Trump faces mounting legal issues. While Ivanka stated she was "pained" for the ex-POTUS and the country when he was indicted on 34 felony counts last month, the fashion designer and Kushner have decided to step back from working in the political sphere.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she announced.
"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," she continued. "I am grateful to have had the honor of serving American people and will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments."