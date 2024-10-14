Prince William Slams Prince Harry for 'Leaving Service' to Pursue a Career in Hollywood During Scathing Speech
Prince William threw jabs at Prince Harry's career in Hollywood during a speech he gave at King Charles' 2023 coronation celebration, and fans couldn't help but notice the tension between the siblings during the historic event.
"Pa, we are all so proud of you...As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future," the Prince of Wales stated. "And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother."
"For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message. Service. My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve," William stressed.
Although William didn't mention Harry by name, social media users thought there was a hidden message in the future king's words.
"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are targeted because they chose to leave service to Charles, Camilla, William and Kate," one person wrote on X. "But why should anyone be punished for stepping away from a life that didn’t work for them? Respecting their choice means respecting everyone’s freedom."
Despite Harry's decision to step down from his senior-level position, the Duke of Sussex is rumored to be focusing his efforts on becoming a humanitarian after struggling to establish himself in the entertainment industry. OK! previously reported royal experts viewed Harry's trips to New York, London and Lesotho as an attempt to bring attention toward his remaining patronages.
“It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting with the children," royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.
“It’s amazing she wasn’t there. But I think it’s very deliberate," she noted. "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with AIDS."
Before moving to California, Harry was often praised for his years in the military and advocacy work.
“He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama," Griffiths shared. "I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together."
“Harry really wants to remind people, ‘This was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children,'" she noted.
Harry was recently praised for traveling to Lesotho, where he focused on Sentebale.
"Today marked a significant moment as Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex – or Mohale, as he’s affectionately known by the Basotho people – commenced his trip to Lesotho, warmly welcomed by The King and Queen in a private meeting," the spokesperson shared.
"This occasion not only rekindled cherished connections from his childhood but also celebrated a remarkable milestone: the 200th anniversary of the nation," they continued.
In 2006, Harry spent his gap year in the southern region of Africa.
"The Duke holds a special place in his heart for this nation, particularly through his work with Sentebale, the organization he co-founded alongside Prince Seeiso in 2006 to support vulnerable children in Southern Africa," the statement reads.
"His commitment to the region is deeply rooted in a shared vision for sustainable development and empowerment," the blurb added.