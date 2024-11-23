Prince William Has a 'Special Bond' With Daughter Princess Charlotte: She 'Lifts His Spirits'
Prince William can't get enough of Princess Charlotte!
“William loves his sons. They give him so much joy. Charlotte lifts his spirits in a whole different way, though,” a source dished about the pair, adding that the prince, 42, calls his little girl "Migonette," a French term which means darling or cutie.
“They have a truly special bond that’s only been strengthened by the royals’ recent adversities," the source continued.
Meanwhile, “the boys [Prince Louis and Prince George] worship Kate [Middleton] — they’re both mummy’s boys — while Charlotte and William have this indescribable connection. She just has a way of putting a smile on his face."
On the other hand, Charlotte is “a total daddy’s girl.”
“Kate gives William a hard time because he doesn’t really see how Charlotte has him wrapped around her little finger,” explained the source. “He just melts and will do whatever she wants.”
As OK! previously reported, when William sported some facial hair, his daughter didn't approve of the change.
“Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears, so I had to shave it off,” the Prince of Wales told reporters on November 7 while in Cape Town, South Africa, for his Earthshot Prize environmental awards.
“Then I grew it back. I thought, hang on a second, and I convinced her it was going to be okay,” William added.
This year has been "dreadful" for Prince William, as he dealt with both Kate and his father, King Charles, being diagnosed with cancer in the same year.
“It’s probably been the hardest year in my life …. Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult,” he confessed. “I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been brutal.”
Kate previously shared an uplifting message after she revealed she's now cancer-free.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Life & Style spoke to the source.