Prince William Has a 'Special Bond' With Daughter Princess Charlotte: She 'Lifts His Spirits'

“Kate gives William a hard time because he doesn’t really see how Charlotte has him wrapped around her little finger,” explained the source. “He just melts and will do whatever she wants.”

As OK! previously reported, when William sported some facial hair, his daughter didn't approve of the change.

“Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears, so I had to shave it off,” the Prince of Wales told reporters on November 7 while in Cape Town, South Africa, for his Earthshot Prize environmental awards.

“Then I grew it back. I thought, hang on a second, and I convinced her it was going to be okay,” William added.