Prince William Told Queen Elizabeth II to 'Banish' Ex-Prince Andrew After He 'Failed to Apologize' for Jeffrey Epstein Ties in 2019 Interview

Prince William wanted Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor exiled from the royal family as soon as his ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein were exposed. Royal author Russell Myers revealed that while doing research for his upcoming book William and Catherine, "several people" claimed the Prince of Wales thought "his uncle was always a bit of an ignoramus."

'He Must Be Banished'

Prince William wanted ex-Prince Andrew 'banished' from the royal family after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein were exposed.

"After that disastrous 2019 interview Andrew gave to the BBC’s Newsnight, in which he failed to apologize for his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, William had the foresight to say, ‘This man must not have any place within the institution, any place within the family. He must be banished because he got himself into this mess, and he must be banished before the rot sets in,’" the writer spilled in a new interview.

An author claimed William told Queen Elizabeth II to cut off Andrew.

Myers said William told this to the monarch at the time, Queen Elizabeth II, and his dad, King Charles. "[Andrew] failed to apologize for his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. He failed to acknowledge the real impact on Jeffrey Epstein’s victims and really gave a very bad account of himself," Myers said. "I think it was six years later before King Charles finally took that action of stripping his title, stripping his honors and exiling him from public life."

Prince Andrew Was Allegedly Rude to Staffers

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was accused of sexually abusing Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre when she was 17.

William also reportedly had a "real issue with the way that Andrew treated his staff." "He didn’t like his attitude of entitlement and privilege. This is very alien to both William and Catherine," the author explained. "They are very centered on producing really sound and enjoyable working environments for the people who are employed by them. They’re very respectful of the people that they work with. You just have to look at the amount of time that people stayed and worked within their household."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Was Arrested on February 19

Andrew was arrested on February 19 as he was accused of misconduct in public office.