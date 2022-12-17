Prince William Likely Feels 'Incredibly Upset' & 'Badly Betrayed' By Claims Prince Harry Hurls In Docuseries

Another shocking declaration came via the Suits star, 41, as she explained William likely gave permission to his staffer to interfere with her legal case.

"When we were just about to go to the court of appeal, a senior member of [William’s] team came forward to give his witness statement, which wasn’t required, and sadly there’s just no way he could have done that without the authority of his bosses," spilled Jenny Afia, Meghan's attorney.

"I know it’s your brother," Meghan noted to her husband in another scene. "It’s your brother. I’m not going to say anything about your brother, but it’s so obvious ..."