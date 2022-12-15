Meghan Markle Visibly Annoyed at Prince William As She Claims He Toyed With Her & Prince Harry's Legal Case: 'It's So Obvious'
Meghan Markle finds her brother-in-law, Prince William, rather annoying.
During the final episode of Meghan and husband Prince Harry's bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and her lawyer Jenny Afia described the moment the Prince of Wales' legal team interjected in the couple's court case against the Associated Newspapers with accusations of libel for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.
Although Meghan initially sued the Daily Mail in 2018, a judge didn't finally rule in her favor until 2021.
After the court sided with Duke and Duchess of Sussex, “Associated Newspapers predictably appealed,” Afia revealed in an interview during the docuseries, which released on Thursday, December 15. “When we were just about to go to the court of appeal, a senior member of [William’s] team came forward to give his witness statement, which wasn’t required, and sadly there’s just no way he could have done that without the authority of his bosses.”
The senior member in question was Jason Knauf, a former communications secretary for both of the royal brothers and their respective wives.
Additionally, Knauf is the royal staffer who reportedly filed an HR complaint against Meghan in 2018 with accusations of her bullying other staff members, claims the mother-of-two denied.
The former communications secretary later became CEO of William and wife Kate Middleton’s Royal Foundation, which he stepped down from earlier this year. Currently, Knauf is a board member of the Earthshot Prize, which was also founded by the Prince of Wales.
In the doc, Meghan appeared emotionally ticked off as she recalled the events, and she seemingly confirmed Prince William purposefully provided a statement in order to aid the appeal and attempt to defeat Harry and herself, as William would have most likely needed to give Knauf approval before he proceeded with a witness statement.
“I know it’s your brother,” Meghan revealed during the explosive episode as she threw her hands up in the air, visibly distressed. “It’s your brother. I’m not going to say anything about your brother, but it’s so obvious…”
“It’s even more obvious that they’ll try and cover it up,” Harry chimed in.
The entire Harry & Meghan docuseries is now available for streaming on Netflix.