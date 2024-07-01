Princess Anne's Horse Accident Left Zara Tindall 'Shaken to the Core' as Her Mother 'Recovers Slowly'
Though Princess Anne is back home after being hospitalized, Zara Tindall is concerned about her mother's workload as King Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer.
"This is exactly what Zara's been worried about happening for years now, but her mom hasn't had a chance to slow down with everyone else falling apart," a source told an outlet.
According to the insider, Anne's concussion resulted in amnesia.
"It's really shaken Zara to the core and she's desperately hoping this memory is temporary," they continued. "This has been a huge wake-up call for everyone in the family and they're rightfully distressed."
As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace revealed Anne went to the hospital on Sunday, June 23.
"The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening," the message read. "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery. The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."
Anne's husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, who was seen leaving the hospital, gave an update about her condition.
"I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay," Laurence said in a statement.
“She’ll be out when she’s ready," he later told a well-wisher.
Royal watchers have been concerned about Anne's well-being, as the Princess Royal has been an important figure within The Firm for years.
"You can just imagine Anne absolutely loathing being the center of attention," Kate Mansey said on "The Royals" podcast.
"She’ll have really disliked the fact that while her brother was hosting a state visit, a very high profile state visit, Anne was the main news of the day, because she loathes being center of attention," the royal commentator added.
Despite the scary time period for Anne, royal expert Katie Nicholl noted how well she was being taken care of.
"All we understand is that she cannot remember the incident. Obviously, she has been asked about what happened and she simply can't remember, which suggests that she probably blacked out at the time of the event," she shared. "But there is no suggestion that this memory loss is anything more than immediately around what happened."
"She has been in [the hospital] since Sunday night. She is still under surveillance, and I think that suggests that they're not going to take any chances," the biographer added. "They want to make sure that she is absolutely stable and well enough to go home and they did give guidance — the palace gave us guidance that she would be likely to spend most of this week in hospital, so I think the hope is that she will be discharged before the weekend."
Nicholl spoke to Entertainment Tonight.
Insiders spoke to Woman's Day Magazine.