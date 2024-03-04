Princess Anne to Step Up as Queen Camilla Is 'Exhausted' From 'Leading the Family'

“Although she was not expecting to find herself in the position of leading the family, the queen is absolutely prepared to do whatever needs to be done for the institution,” a source close told an outlet.

Aside from Charles' recent cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales won't return to her public life until the spring after her abdominal surgery. William is juggling caring for his wife, their children and returning to work after taking a leave of absence to focus on Kate's recovery. While William finds the balance between life at Adelaide Cottage and his role, Princess Anne will step up to the plate as one of the few available senior royals.

“She has been buoyed by the public’s reaction. She has found reserves of energy that even she didn’t think she had, and the estimation of her by those inside the palace has soared as she has put her shoulder to the wheel," the source continued.