Princess Anne to Step Up as Queen Camilla Is 'Exhausted' From 'Leading the Family'
King Charles and Kate Middleton have stepped away from royal duties amid health woes, and Queen Camilla and Prince William have taken on more responsibilities — but can the Queen Consort handle the pressure? According to an insider, Camilla is going on vacation because she is ''exhausted" after taking on many of Charles' duties.
“Although she was not expecting to find herself in the position of leading the family, the queen is absolutely prepared to do whatever needs to be done for the institution,” a source close told an outlet.
Aside from Charles' recent cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales won't return to her public life until the spring after her abdominal surgery. William is juggling caring for his wife, their children and returning to work after taking a leave of absence to focus on Kate's recovery. While William finds the balance between life at Adelaide Cottage and his role, Princess Anne will step up to the plate as one of the few available senior royals.
“She has been buoyed by the public’s reaction. She has found reserves of energy that even she didn’t think she had, and the estimation of her by those inside the palace has soared as she has put her shoulder to the wheel," the source continued.
Along with the Princess Royal, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex will help carry the load for Charles.
“Her Majesty is robust, positive, and determined to keep going while the king is off public duties," an additional insider said. "The king is proud and pleased to see the show is being kept on the road by the queen and the wider family."
OK! previously reported experts wonder if Prince Harry would temporarily rejoin the royal fold during the difficult period.
“The King has made it very clear that [Harry] is part of his family and always will be part of his family, but as far as the working part goes, that will be something that we will only see over time,” Grant Harrold told an outlet. “It is possible that given recent events, with the King not being 100 percent and he’s now relying on other members of the family, he could ask Harry to take on other duties.”
Although Harry left his senior-level position in 2020, he is still fifth in the line of succession.
“Remember, Prince Harry is still a senior member of the royal family — he’s not a working member of the royal family, but he is still very much a member of the family and Counsellor of State, which means he’s able to step in when the king is unable to perform his duties,” Harrold explained.
“Technically, he is able to step in for the king. If he wasn’t still Counsellor of State then that would be a very different matter,” Harrold stated. “The king has always been a forward thinker and he’s always planned in advance for things, I think this is Charles just being sensible. His current situation has probably made him take a step back, put things into perspective, and ensure he has a plan in place."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Sources spoke to The Sunday Times.