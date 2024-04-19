King Charles' Cancer Is 'Going in the Right Direction' Despite Prince William 'Feeling the Strain' of His Diagnosis

While attending his first royal engagement since Kate Middleton announced her own cancer diagnosis, William was met with well-wishers.

"He was handed two envelopes by volunteer Rachel. Those two envelopes contained get-well-soon cards for both the Princess of Wales and His Majesty the King, both of which are still battling cancer," Cameron Walker said on GB News.

"He was very touched when he was handed those two cards. He told Rachel, 'thank you very much, that's really kind.' But he didn't go into any detail about the princess's condition, as perhaps you would expect," he noted.