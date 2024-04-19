King Charles' Cancer Is 'Going in the Right Direction' Despite Prince William 'Feeling the Strain' of His Diagnosis
King Charles is currently undergoing cancer treatment, and His Majesty is prioritizing his health as Prince William becomes the forward-facing leader of The Crown. Although Charles has been private about the intimate details of his condition, GB News reported royal doctors shared that his health is "going in the right direction."
While attending his first royal engagement since Kate Middleton announced her own cancer diagnosis, William was met with well-wishers.
"He was handed two envelopes by volunteer Rachel. Those two envelopes contained get-well-soon cards for both the Princess of Wales and His Majesty the King, both of which are still battling cancer," Cameron Walker said on GB News.
"He was very touched when he was handed those two cards. He told Rachel, 'thank you very much, that's really kind.' But he didn't go into any detail about the princess's condition, as perhaps you would expect," he noted.
William is juggling caring for his father and wife and fulfilling his royal duties.
"I think it's very easy to put a brave face on, and you could really see that Prince William was very much engaged with the work that he had here," Walker explained.
"His focus was very much on the work here, but clearly it is going to be a bit of a strain behind the scenes," the commentator added. "There was a lot of social media speculation about the princess' condition, and they asked for privacy over the Easter break so they could as a family, come to terms with that diagnosis."
Although William was seen at the distribution charity Surplus to Supper in Surrey on Thursday, April 18, Walker thinks the Prince of Wales is balancing being a caretaker and the heir to the monarchy.
"So I think it's looking positive as we go toward the summer," Walker noted. "And Prince William does want to continue as normal with his public work, behind the scenes with the Earthshot Prize, with the Surplus Food Initiative, which he's been supporting and spotlighting today."
"And I think we're going to see that going forward in the future," he concluded.
William took a brief break from the spotlight after Kate revealed she was diagnosed with cancer on Friday, March 22.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in an Instagram video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."