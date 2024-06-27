Princess Anne Is 'Recovering Slowly' After Being Hospitalized for a Concussion, Her Husband Reveals
Princess Anne was hospitalized last weekend for a concussion, and her husband, Timothy Laurence, provided an update on his wife's well-being while leaving the hospital.
“How’s your wife, Sir? Is she doing well?” someone asked Sir Timothy in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, which was shared on Wednesday, June 26, by ITV’s Chris Ship.
“She’ll be out when she’s ready," Laurence clarified.
OK! previously reported it's believed Anne was injured by a horse on Sunday, June 23.
"The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening," the message read. "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery. The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."
Anne is often celebrated for her affinity for horses, as her experience as an equestrian made her the first British royal to compete in the Olympics. During Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15, Anne's ability to remain calm in a viral video after a steed named Noble became unruly was applauded by royal watchers.
One person wrote, “Princess Anne, a master horsewoman and expert equestrian,” while another exclaimed, “Princess Anne’s equine skills came into play today. She did well to stay calm and her younger brother, Edward, Duke of Edinburgh looked on and made sure she was okay."
“Nothing she can’t handle,” a third penned, while a fourth user called her a "bada--."
The royal family has been hit with a series of health crises, as Kate Middleton and King Charles are battling cancer at the same time. The Princess of Wales took an extended break from the spotlight to focus on her recovery, but she returned to the public eye at Trooping the Colour.
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the princess wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 14.
"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she continued.