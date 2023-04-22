King Charles 'Panic-Stricken' Ahead Of Coronation, Queen Consort Camilla Ordering Him 'To Man Up': Source

"Only Camilla can save the day," the royal source declared to Radar. "Against all odds, Camilla got Charles to the altar. You can bet she'll get him to his coronation."

"Panic-stricken" Charles has dealt with anxiety before, most recently when attending church on Easter.

"I'm told Camilla erupted in fury after the service and ordered her hapless husband to get his act together," an insider spilled. "She told him he'd been waiting his entire life to become king, so he better not screw it up — for himself and her."