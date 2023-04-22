OK Magazine
King Charles 'Panic-Stricken' Ahead Of Coronation, Queen Consort Camilla Ordering Him 'To Man Up': Source

Apr. 21 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

King Charles is a bundle of nerves as his May 6 coronation approaches — and an insider claimed wife Queen Consort Camilla isn't doing much to help!

While his inner circle is reportedly worried "he'll have a meltdown and won't even be able to attend," Camilla has "ordered Charles to man up for the sake of the nation — and their marriage."

"Only Camilla can save the day," the royal source declared to Radar. "Against all odds, Camilla got Charles to the altar. You can bet she'll get him to his coronation."

"Panic-stricken" Charles has dealt with anxiety before, most recently when attending church on Easter.

"I'm told Camilla erupted in fury after the service and ordered her hapless husband to get his act together," an insider spilled. "She told him he'd been waiting his entire life to become king, so he better not screw it up — for himself and her."

"Camilla has spent her life dreaming of becoming queen," high-level courtiers insisted. "She won't let anything — or anyone — stand in her way."

Charles also has to fret about what will go down when Prince Harry arrives, as most of the royals are still up in arms over what he's said about them in his Netflix documentary and memoir.

While one report claimed the Duke of Sussex and his father were having private "positive conversations," it's believed Harry hasn't spoken to his older brother, Prince William, since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

"I do not anticipate warm interactions between Harry and William," journalist Kinsey Schofield admitted in a recent interview. "It is my understanding that the brothers are currently not on speaking terms and Prince William is adamant that it stays that way to protect himself and his family. I don't think we will ever see Prince William fully embrace his brother again."

Things are still so tense that Schofield predicted the men will not even sit next to each other on the special day.

"We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind," she shared. "The palace's ultimate objective is to avoid conflict."

