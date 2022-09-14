'An Honor & A Privilege': Princess Anne By Queen Elizabeth II's Side In 'Last 24 Hours' Of Her Life
Princess Anne was able to be by her mom's side in her final moments.
The mourning daughter of Queen Elizabeth II broke her silence less than one week after Her Majesty's death, sharing in a statement: “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."
She continued via the royal family's Instagram account Tuesday, September 13, "Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss."
Alongside a smiling photo of the mother-daughter duo, Anne emphasized that upon her's mom death, "We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted."
Anne concluded her statement by noting she is "so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch. To my mother, The Queen, thank you."
The monarch, who died at age 96, passed away on Thursday, September 8, at her Balmoral home in Scotland. Buckingham Palace announced hours before her passing that Her Majesty's team "recommended she remain under medical supervision."
Following her death, Charles was immediately given the title of King, now going by King Charles III, while his wife was named Queen Consort Camilla.
The U.K. is currently in a mourning period, with the queen's coffin arriving at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Monday, September 12. The late royal's children united as one to walk behind her coffin, which will remain in the cathedral until Tuesday, September 13, when it will then be flown back to London.
The traditional ceremony that took place on Monday held much significance for Anne, as she made history as the first female member of the British royal family to "stand guard" for the vigil.