Princess Anne Was 'Unaware' of Kate Middleton and Prince William Releasing Supportive Statement After Her Horse Accident

Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 18 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Princess Anne is back to work after a horse accident, but she apparently was in the dark when Prince William and Kate Middleton released a statement in support of the Princess Royal.

According to a source, Anne was "unaware" of the comment.

Source: @KENSINGTONROYAL/X

"The Princess Royal began a gradual return to duties today with a visit to @RDAnational's Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College," the royal family shared on their official X account on Saturday, July 13.

"Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon! W & C x," the Wales replied.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated Princess Anne returning to work.

Anne left the hospital on Friday, June 28, after getting a concussion, and her husband, Timothy Laurence, updated well-wishers on her condition.

"I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay," Laurence said in a statement.

Source: MEGA

Princess Anne took a short break from royal duties after a horse accident.

Anne isn't the only royal returning to the spotlight, as Kate, who is battling cancer, attended the Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon after taking six months off to focus on her recovery. As OK! reported, Kate is expected to spend the summer with the Windsors after a series of health challenges within the family.

"It's been one heck of a year for the royal family so far and nothing would please the King more than to have his close family gathered together in the peace of Balmoral for a time to take stock together, mark the passing of an incredibly difficult few months and look to the future," Jennie Bond told an outlet.

"Like Catherine herself has said, cancer treatment brings with it a large measure of uncertainty and that must extend to whether she is able to spend part of the summer holidays at Balmoral," she added. "If she does go, I'm sure the whole family will want to surround her with love, support and renewed strength."

Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to spend the summer with the royal family.

Princess Anne
Typically, William and Kate dedicate the season to creating memories with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the princess' diagnosis won't change that tradition.

"She, meanwhile, will want to make the summer months as fun and carefree for the children as she possibly can after everything she's been through," Bond noted.

While in Scotland, the Windsors are able to take a step back from duties.

"Just like in the late Queen's reign, time at Balmoral is family time," Bond explained. "And, if the King gets the chance, he will relish the chance to hang out with his grandchildren by reading them stories, teaching them about the wildlife around them, playing cards and enjoying picnics... weather permitting!"

"The summer stay up there has always been a time primarily for family for a gathering in the peace of the Scottish countryside after the busyness and noise of their working lives in London and elsewhere. It's a 'breathe, relax and be still' kind of place, and that's what they all love about it," she added.

Charles and Kate are both undergoing cancer treatment, so the time together will be valuable for the famous brood.

"And, this year, more than ever, they all need to gather themselves and re-group for what they must all hope will be better days to come," the commentator added of the royal family.

Insiders spoke to The Mail.

