Sarah Ferguson Called Out Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Hard Snub' That Left Her Feeling 'Worthless'
Dec. 8 2025, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson's bond with nephew Prince William and Kate Middleton isn't as strong as it used to be.
When the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, tied the knot in April 2011, Ferguson was not invited, despite her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, attending.
Sarah Ferguson's 2011 Interview With Oprah Winfrey Has Resurfaced
The wedding snub has since resurfaced amid Ferguson's contention with The Firm.
In 2011, she spoke with Oprah Winfrey about the non-invitation, saying: “I was not invited, and I chose to go and be in Thailand in a place called Camelia and…the jungle embraced me.”
“It was so difficult. I wanted to be there with my girls, and to be getting them dressed and to go as a family,” the author went on at the time.
“And also, it was so hard because the last bride up that aisle was me," she sighed, adding that the event made her feel “worthless."
Ex-Prince Andrew, 65, and Ferguson married at Westminster Abbey in 1986 but divorced in 1996.
Despite the two splitting up, they have resided together in their Windsor home, the Royal Lodge, since 2008. But this arrangement will soon come to an end as Andrew is being evicted from his longtime home and will move to Sandringham Estate next year.
Kate Middleton Is a Force to Be Reckoned With
King Charles also stripped Andrew of his royal titles in October as well as forcing him out of the Lodge, with William and Kate reportedly having a hand in dealing with Randy Andy.
"Kate Middleton is obviously a power behind the throne, supporting King Charles and Prince William in saving and securing the future of the royal family and her own determined destiny to become queen," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News.
"A smiling face to the camera, a steely resolve in private, she desires to protect the destinies of her husband Prince William and their eldest son Prince George, while doing her part in saving the royal brand," he noted.
"She is determined to create the right image constantly," he continued. "I believe there was not much love lost between her and Andrew, who allegedly spoke shamelessly about her to William, creating an angry confrontation between uncle and nephew to a point where Andrew’s fate was sealed."