Princess Beatrice Could 'Initiate Peace' Between Prince Harry, Prince William and King Charles After Yearslong Rift
Prince Harry continues to be on the outs with most of his relatives, but former royal butler Grant Harrold believes Princess Beatrice could facilitate a reunion between Harry, Prince William and King Charles.
“Beatrice could act as a peacemaker for Harry, William and Charles. She would be someone to initiate peace in the family," Harrold said on behalf of Fruity Slots. "She’s close to both William and Harry, as well as the King — and they trust her. It would be her out of anyone else — but she wouldn’t want to be too involved."
"She would try to be careful. I have no doubt she would have spoken to the two brothers at some point to try to improve the situation," he noted.
In recent months, Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, have been assisting their uncle Charles as he and Kate Middleton battle cancer. As OK! reported, as the Princess of Wales focuses on her treatment, the Princesses of York have attended additional royal engagements in her place.
“Beatrice and Eugenie have firmly pledged their allegiance to the royal family," a source told an outlet.
In fact, in a recent Instagram post, Eugenie shared her love for The Crown despite her close friendship with Harry.
"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," she penned.
“I was delighted to support my family to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party," she added.
Commentator Richard Fitzwilliams viewed the art director's social media content as Eugenie aligning herself with the Prince of Wales.
"This was unquestionably a show of solidarity with the heir to the throne [Prince William], who is currently not on speaking terms with his errant brother," Fitzwilliams told a publication.
"Until it is resolved, Beatrice and Eugenie, who conceivably; could act as go-betweens, are undoubtedly supporting William," he noted.
Nonetheless, she could still maintain a relationship with the Sussexes and the rest of the family at the same time.
"It is perfectly possible to be involved in a deep public family rift and be on amiable terms with all involved," Fitzwilliams explained. “Princess Eugenie, who with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, is mainly based in the Algarve, had Harry and Meghan as visitors."
"They've got on over the years, and she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were resident for a period at Frogmore Cottage whilst the Sussexes were in California before they were evicted," he added. "She posted on Instagram that she was 'delighted to support my family,’ these are very meaningful words at the moment."