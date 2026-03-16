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Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Warned to Drop Their Royal Titles Amid Disgraced Dad Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals

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Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been warned against using their royal titles amid ex-Prince Andrew's ongoing scandals.

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March 16 2026, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

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Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly being pressured to stop using their royal titles amid their shamed father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's scandals.

Royal expert Jennie Bond advises the York sisters to drop and cease use of their peerages.

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Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Should Use Their Married Names From Now On

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image of York family
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie should start using their married names.

"A title like that opens doors and sets up connections,” Bond told The Mirror. “There’s nothing wrong in that."

However, it's time to “quietly drop the use" of their titles as they should just stick to utilizing "their married names."

Eugenie, 35, has been married to Jack Brooksbank since 2018, while Beatrice, 37, tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020.

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King Charles Won't Strip Away Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's Titles

image of prince Andrew and queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

The ex-Duke of York's scandals are affecting Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

“I can’t see King Charles stripping them of their titles,” Bond said, adding there is “no evidence at present” of any abuse of royal ranking.

"It's a difficult time for both women," and they “might do well to keep their heads down.”

"I don’t think either of them has ever flaunted their titles, but there’s obviously a huge cachet in some circles about being called a Princess. A title like that opens doors and sets up connections, which both Beatrice and Eugenie have used to their advantage," Bond noted.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Is No Longer a Royal

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

King Charles took away ex-Prince Andrew's royal titles last year.

While the sisters still have their royal monikers, Charles, 77, yanked away Andrew's own titles in October 2025 amid his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

"I don’t see the need for them to renounce them publicly, but it might be prudent to sever links with the York name — now so very tarnished," Bond explained.

The York band has been "tarnished" by Andrew, 66, and his indiscretions, with another royal expert divulging the girls' "credibility" now mainly "hinges on distancing" themselves from the former Duke of York.

The York Brand Is 'Tarnished' by Ex-Prince Andrew

image of princess beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

The York sisters might be banned from attending upcoming royal events.

"The York brand is washed up," Hilary Fordwich told Fox News earlier this month. "There is a great degree of anti-York sentiment in the U.K., as recent polls indicate."

Because of Andrew's associations with the now-dead financier, Eugenie and Beatrice may be "sidelined from all future royal engagements."

The girls have already been banned from appearing at The Firm's annual Royal Ascot event this year. The horse racing bash takes place every June, with Andrew's family having been regular attendees for years.

It was also recently announced that Eugenie stepped down from her role as a patron of the charity Anti-Slavery International.

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