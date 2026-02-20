OK! Reveals Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's Real Feelings on Parents' New Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson relinquished their titles.

While Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, retain their princess titles and HRH styles, insiders say the personal toll has been profound. A palace source said: "There's a perception that royal status insulates you from hardship, but the reality is far more complex. Yes, there are extraordinary privileges, but they come hand in hand with relentless exposure. Beatrice and Eugenie have grown up knowing that their lives would always unfold under scrutiny. Living in that goldfish bowl means every family difficulty is amplified and broadcast." They are fully aware of the constitutional framework and why certain decisions had to be taken. "They don't dispute that actions have consequences within an institution like the monarchy. Intellectually, they grasp the necessity of drawing a line. Emotionally, though, it's far more complicated. But to witness your father stripped of his titles, removed from his home and publicly diminished on a global stage is painful, no matter the circumstances." "It's not something you can detach from simply because you understand the politics behind it. And when the story resurfaces in cycles – across headlines, documentaries and online commentary – it prevents any real sense of closure. The repetition for both princesses is now totally draining. Just as they begin to process one phase, another wave of attention brings it all back to the surface again."

Source: MEGA Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are senior member of the royal family.

Another insider said the sisters feel trapped between loyalty and optics. They added: "At their core, the princesses are daughters first. Their instinct is to love and support their father, especially when he's under intense pressure. That bond doesn't disappear because of public controversy. But they are also senior members of the royal family with their own marriages, children and public roles to safeguard. They're acutely conscious that their names carry weight beyond the personal. Every appearance, every gesture, every photograph is interpreted. So they have to tread carefully. They can offer private reassurance and familial loyalty, but they also have to be mindful of the wider institution and the expectations placed upon them. It's a delicate tightrope."

Source: MEGA Another royal insider added the royal sisters are determined to forge their own paths away from the shadow of their shamed parents.

"On one side is their duty as daughters, on the other is their responsibility to the monarchy and to their own households. The repercussions of Andrew's actions have been felt worldwide, and they can't ignore that reality. Navigating that tension day after day takes an emotional toll," the insider added. Another royal insider added the royal sisters are determined to forge their own paths away from the shadow of their shamed parents. They said: "Beatrice and Eugenie know there's no undoing what has already happened."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.