OK! Reveals Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's Real Feelings on Parents' New Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Feb. 20 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Peeved Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are privately grappling with "totally draining" fallout as renewed scrutiny over their father's association with Jeffrey Epstein once again engulfs the York family.
As OK! has reported, the sisters' father, formerly Prince Andrew, 65, was stripped of his royal titles and privileges by King Charles, 77, last October, formally becoming Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
He and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, relinquished their Duke and Duchess of York titles and have now vacated Royal Lodge, the 31-bedroom Windsor residence Andrew has occupied since 2003 and where Ferguson has lived since 2008 despite their 1996 divorce. The upheaval follows years of controversy surrounding Andrew's links to convicted s-- offender Epstein.
While Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, retain their princess titles and HRH styles, insiders say the personal toll has been profound.
A palace source said: "There's a perception that royal status insulates you from hardship, but the reality is far more complex. Yes, there are extraordinary privileges, but they come hand in hand with relentless exposure. Beatrice and Eugenie have grown up knowing that their lives would always unfold under scrutiny. Living in that goldfish bowl means every family difficulty is amplified and broadcast."
They are fully aware of the constitutional framework and why certain decisions had to be taken.
"They don't dispute that actions have consequences within an institution like the monarchy. Intellectually, they grasp the necessity of drawing a line. Emotionally, though, it's far more complicated. But to witness your father stripped of his titles, removed from his home and publicly diminished on a global stage is painful, no matter the circumstances."
"It's not something you can detach from simply because you understand the politics behind it. And when the story resurfaces in cycles – across headlines, documentaries and online commentary – it prevents any real sense of closure. The repetition for both princesses is now totally draining. Just as they begin to process one phase, another wave of attention brings it all back to the surface again."
Another insider said the sisters feel trapped between loyalty and optics.
They added: "At their core, the princesses are daughters first. Their instinct is to love and support their father, especially when he's under intense pressure. That bond doesn't disappear because of public controversy. But they are also senior members of the royal family with their own marriages, children and public roles to safeguard. They're acutely conscious that their names carry weight beyond the personal. Every appearance, every gesture, every photograph is interpreted. So they have to tread carefully. They can offer private reassurance and familial loyalty, but they also have to be mindful of the wider institution and the expectations placed upon them. It's a delicate tightrope."
"On one side is their duty as daughters, on the other is their responsibility to the monarchy and to their own households. The repercussions of Andrew's actions have been felt worldwide, and they can't ignore that reality. Navigating that tension day after day takes an emotional toll," the insider added.
Another royal insider added the royal sisters are determined to forge their own paths away from the shadow of their shamed parents. They said: "Beatrice and Eugenie know there's no undoing what has already happened."
"They can't erase headlines or alter decisions that were made years ago. What they can control is how they conduct themselves now and the direction they take their own lives in. They're focused on building their families, their charitable work and their individual identities beyond the shadow of this situation. There is, inevitably, a sense of frustration that their names are continually tethered to a controversy they did not create," they added. "Each new development pulls them back into a storyline that belongs to their father, not to them. It can feel as though they are being defined by association rather than by their own choices and achievements. At the same time, watching their parents' public standing be stripped away piece by piece – with their titles relinquished, homes vacated, honors removed – carries a heavy emotional toll. It's a very particular kind of pain to witness that process unfold on a global stage, and it's one that very few people outside that environment can truly comprehend."