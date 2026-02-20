Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice 'Are Realizing They May Have Been Used' by Dad Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Source Reveals After His Arrest
Feb. 20 2026, Published 1:22 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's daughters are leaning on each other as they deal with the fallout from his Thursday, February 19, arrest. Andrew, now released from custody, was accused of passing along confidential information to Jeffrey Epstein while working as a trade envoy for the U.K.
Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice had stayed supportive of their father even after his ties to the late pedophile were exposed, but his shocking arrest and mentions in recently released Epstein files have been a rude wakeup call.
Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Are 'Heartbroken' Over Dad's Scandal
An insider told a news outlet that Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's girls are "putting pieces of the puzzle together in real time and realizing they may have been used."
"That has to feel like a complete betrayal. They’re heartbroken — but a dad is still your dad, and a mom is still your mom," the source expressed. "Love for a parent isn’t a light switch. It’s an incredibly painful and introspective moment for them."
Overall, "They're trying to stay away from it. They have young children, and this is their grandfather — their focus is on protecting their own children from this."
Beatrice shares two kids with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who also has a child from a previous relationship, while Eugenie has two children with husband Jack Brooksbank.
Both Eugenie and Beatrice were mentioned in the Epstein files, as in 2009, Ferguson allegedly made plans to have lunch with the financier and her daughters shortly after he was released from prison on soliciting a minor for prostitution charges.
Ferguson also got Beatrice dragged into the mess in 2011, as she claimed her daughter "witnessed" her call with a journalist in which she insisted she wasn't friendly with Epstein.
Inside Sarah Ferguson's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein
More of the files revealed Ferguson's claims to be false, as in 2010, she begged the pedophile to give her a job.
"But why I don’t understand, don’t you just get me to be your House Assistant. I am the most capable and desperately need the money," she wrote to him in an email. "Please Jeffrey think about it."
Ferguson also had romantic feelings for Epstein, writing in a shocking 2009 email, "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me."
Eugenie and Beatrice's parents married in 1986 and divorced a decade later but remain close.
In addition to his arrest, Andrew has been accused of sexual abuse by one of Epstein's s-- trafficking victims, though he's denied the allegations against him. He was also seen in suspicious photos included in the files alongside Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.