Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice 'Are Realizing They May Have Been Used' by Dad Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Source Reveals After His Arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's daughters are leaning on each other as they deal with the fallout from his Thursday, February 19, arrest. Andrew, now released from custody, was accused of passing along confidential information to Jeffrey Epstein while working as a trade envoy for the U.K. Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice had stayed supportive of their father even after his ties to the late pedophile were exposed, but his shocking arrest and mentions in recently released Epstein files have been a rude wakeup call.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Are 'Heartbroken' Over Dad's Scandal

Source: mega An insider said Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are having an 'introspective moment' after their dad's arrest.

An insider told a news outlet that Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's girls are "putting pieces of the puzzle together in real time and realizing they may have been used." "That has to feel like a complete betrayal. They’re heartbroken — but a dad is still your dad, and a mom is still your mom," the source expressed. "Love for a parent isn’t a light switch. It’s an incredibly painful and introspective moment for them."

Source: mega The sisters are focused on 'protecting their own children' amid the drama.

Overall, "They're trying to stay away from it. They have young children, and this is their grandfather — their focus is on protecting their own children from this." Beatrice shares two kids with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who also has a child from a previous relationship, while Eugenie has two children with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Source: mega Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were mentioned in the Epstein files.

Both Eugenie and Beatrice were mentioned in the Epstein files, as in 2009, Ferguson allegedly made plans to have lunch with the financier and her daughters shortly after he was released from prison on soliciting a minor for prostitution charges. Ferguson also got Beatrice dragged into the mess in 2011, as she claimed her daughter "witnessed" her call with a journalist in which she insisted she wasn't friendly with Epstein.

Inside Sarah Ferguson's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

Source: mega Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, wrote in an email to Jeffrey Epstein, 'Just marry me.'