Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Banned From Going to Royal Ascot Event Amid Disgraced Parents Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Epstein Scandals: Report

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Was Arrested on February 19

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Ferguson, both 66, will also not be joining The Firm at the family's yearly polo affair. Both the ex-Duke and Duchess of York's dealings with dead financier Jeffrey Epstein have caused much scandal for them and for the Windsor clan in recent years. Andrew was also arrested last month by British police for allegedly sending secret travel details to Epstein while he was a trade envoy.

"I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot, and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year," a source told Daily Mail about the York princesses' attendance. "Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this," the insider noted. As for Ferguson, she was found to be emailing Epstein several times in over 3 million documents the DOJ dropped in January from the s-- trafficker's personal files.

Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein Emailed Each Other Many Times Over the Years

In the messages, Ferguson once begged Epstein to hire her as a house assistant as she was in desperate need of money. Another email had the Weight Watchers spokesperson jokingly asking him to marry her. Amid Andrew's arrest, Beatrice and Eugenie apparently feel like they were being "used" by their parents. “They're trying to stay away from it. They have young children, and this is their grandfather — their focus is on protecting their own children from this," a source told People on February 20.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Are 'Heartbroken' Over Their Shamed Parents

