or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Princess Eugenie
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Banned From Going to Royal Ascot Event Amid Disgraced Parents Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Epstein Scandals: Report

image split of princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly banned from attending the Royal Ascot in June due to ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's scandals.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 1 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are no longer able to attend the annual Royal Ascot event amid their shamed parents ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's ongoing scandals.

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, will not be going to the royal family's horse racing event in June, according to Daily Mail.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Was Arrested on February 19

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was taken into custody by British cops last month over his dealings with Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Ferguson, both 66, will also not be joining The Firm at the family's yearly polo affair.

Both the ex-Duke and Duchess of York's dealings with dead financier Jeffrey Epstein have caused much scandal for them and for the Windsor clan in recent years.

Andrew was also arrested last month by British police for allegedly sending secret travel details to Epstein while he was a trade envoy.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein has brought shame onto The Firm.

"I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot, and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year," a source told Daily Mail about the York princesses' attendance.

"Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this," the insider noted.

As for Ferguson, she was found to be emailing Epstein several times in over 3 million documents the DOJ dropped in January from the s-- trafficker's personal files.

MORE ON:
Princess Eugenie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein Emailed Each Other Many Times Over the Years

image of princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie feel like they were being 'used' by their parents.

In the messages, Ferguson once begged Epstein to hire her as a house assistant as she was in desperate need of money. Another email had the Weight Watchers spokesperson jokingly asking him to marry her.

Amid Andrew's arrest, Beatrice and Eugenie apparently feel like they were being "used" by their parents.

“They're trying to stay away from it. They have young children, and this is their grandfather — their focus is on protecting their own children from this," a source told People on February 20.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Are 'Heartbroken' Over Their Shamed Parents

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Princesses Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank share two sons, August, 5, and Ernest, 2.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank share two sons, August, 5, and Ernest, 2, while Beatrice and her spouse Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are parents to daughters, Sienna, 4, and Athena, 1.

“They're also putting pieces of the puzzle together in real time and realizing they may have been used," the insider divulged.

"That has to feel like a complete betrayal. They’re heartbroken — but a dad is still your dad, and a mom is still your mom. Love for a parent isn’t a light switch. It’s an incredibly painful and introspective moment for them," the source said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.