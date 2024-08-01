Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall Don't 'Want' to Become Working Royals After Stepping in for Kate Middleton
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall have taken on royal duties as Kate Middleton battles cancer, but the cousins aren't expected to transition into senior roles going forward.
"I just don't see the situation where we're going to have Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Zara and the rest of them becoming working members of the royal family," Cameron Walker told GB News.
"I don't think they'd want to. They've got their own lives, they've got their own jobs, they've got their own children," Walker noted. "And it's for scrutiny they'd be put under if they did!"
In 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hoped to carve out "a progressive new role within this institution," but their "Megxit" scandal resulted in the couple being left out of the royal fold.
"They're not half in half out, obviously you're not allowed to do that as Harry and Meghan found out during that Sandringham summit with the late Queen," Walker said in reference to the monarch's decision. "You can't be half in, half out."
Both the Tindalls and the Princesses of York are able to enjoy the social privileges of being a royal without the duties.
"I think those younger generations like Zara, Mike, Beatrice, Eugenie, etc., they have all the perks without any of the restraints," Walker shared. "So they get to go to Ascot, they get to attend a garden party if they're asked, they get to sometimes go to a State Banquet, but they don't have to carry out those slightly less glamorous engagements."
"They don't have the public scrutiny because they are not funded by the taxpayer, they pay their own way," he added. "So it's good for them at the moment. Why would they change it?"
OK! previously reported Beatrice was applauded for taking Prince William's place during Emperor Naruhito's trip to the U.K., as the Prince of Wales had an Earthshot Prize event on the same day.
"I think it makes complete sense. I've never seen Princess Beatrice put a foot wrong," Lee Cohen told GB News. "She's had her own life, she's had her own career, and she's a young mother. And those could be difficult transitions."
"When the Princess Royal had that terrible accident last week, I read that and the first thing I thought of was who is going to carry out these royal duties?" Cohen asked, referring to how there are hardly any senior royals left.
Before ascending to the throne, Charles was expected to reduce the number of senior members of the crown, but ongoing health crises highlighted the limited amount of royals available.
"The King had talked about slimming down the monarchy, but he couldn't possibly have foreseen the sad health issues that were to come," Cohen noted.
"And she did a marvelous job. She was actually sitting, hugging and talking to everyone," Cohen added of Beatrice's presence.