Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall Don't 'Want' to Become Working Royals After Stepping in for Kate Middleton

Both the Tindalls and the Princesses of York are able to enjoy the social privileges of being a royal without the duties.

"I think those younger generations like Zara, Mike, Beatrice, Eugenie, etc., they have all the perks without any of the restraints," Walker shared. "So they get to go to Ascot, they get to attend a garden party if they're asked, they get to sometimes go to a State Banquet, but they don't have to carry out those slightly less glamorous engagements."

"They don't have the public scrutiny because they are not funded by the taxpayer, they pay their own way," he added. "So it's good for them at the moment. Why would they change it?"