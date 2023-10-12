King Charles Won't Promote Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to Working Royals Due to Their Lavish Lifestyles

Royal author Dr. Ed Owens believes Eugenie and Beatrice's lavish lives would make it difficult for King Charles to promote them to working members of the family.

“Both daughters of Andrew are more like their mother, Sarah Ferguson, and the way that she was a public figure as a member of the working royal family, rather than Princess Anne for example," Owens said during a GB News appearance. "They take lots of holidays and it's never certain who exactly is paying for those holidays."

“They don’t come across as hard-working dutiful princesses," he added.