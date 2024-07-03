Princess Beatrice Did a 'Marvelous Job' Stepping in for Kate Middleton as Royal Battles Cancer

"I think it makes complete sense. I've never seen Princess Beatrice put a foot wrong," Lee Cohen told GB News. "She's had her own life, she's had her own career, and she's a young mother. And those could be difficult transitions."

Aside from Charles and Kate's condition, Princess Anne's recent horse accident resulted in the former Olympian being hospitalized for five days.

"When the Princess Royal had that terrible accident last week, I read that and the first thing I thought of was who is going to carry out these royal duties?" Cohen asked, referring to how there are hardly any senior royals left.