Princess Beatrice Did a 'Marvelous Job' Stepping in for Kate Middleton as Royal Battles Cancer
Princess Beatrice quickly became the royal family's greatest asset, as King Charles and Kate Middleton take on fewer public appearances due to their cancer battles.
"I think it makes complete sense. I've never seen Princess Beatrice put a foot wrong," Lee Cohen told GB News. "She's had her own life, she's had her own career, and she's a young mother. And those could be difficult transitions."
Aside from Charles and Kate's condition, Princess Anne's recent horse accident resulted in the former Olympian being hospitalized for five days.
"When the Princess Royal had that terrible accident last week, I read that and the first thing I thought of was who is going to carry out these royal duties?" Cohen asked, referring to how there are hardly any senior royals left.
Before ascending to the throne, Charles planned on reducing the number of senior royals, but idea was impacted by Prince Harry's departure and the ongoing royal health crises.
"The King had talked about slimming down the monarchy, but he couldn't possibly have foreseen the sad health issues that were to come," Cohen noted.
On Tuesday, on June 25, Beatrice accompanied her uncle Charles to greet Japanese Emperor Naruhito while Prince William attended an Earthshot Prize event.
"And she did a marvelous job. She was actually sitting, hugging and talking to everyone," Cohen added of Beatrice's presence.
- Cleaning Up a Sussex Mess: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Enlisted by King Charles to Fix 'Tarnished' Crown After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Drama
- Sarah Ferguson Is 'Very Happy' Living With Prince Andrew After Dodging Remarriage Rumors
- Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Urged to Keep Their 'Thriving Careers' as Becoming Working Royals Will 'Exacerbate Tensions'
As Charles and Kate prioritize their recovery, Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and other non-senior royals continue to attend official gatherings.
"As we're seeing with King Charles and Kate, we need to rely on Beatrice and Eugenie, and Zara Tindall too. They're very popular and they're really hard-working," Cohen explained. "They're independent, they have their own careers, but they love the royal family and they have a real sense of royal duty."
"What I love about Beatrice and Eugenie is they love their mom," Cohen said in reference to Sarah Ferguson. "They're very close, the three of them. And she is so gracious and she talks to everyone, and she really has the common touch."
OK! previously reported royal experts think Eugenie and Beatrice are willing to help The Crown, but they aren't ready to quit their day jobs.
"The glaring spotlight will inevitably exacerbate tensions around their work-life balance and boundaries," Alison Lancaster told GB News. "Beatrice and Eugenie already have thriving careers — adding royal duties to that mix is a serious bandwidth consideration."
"Zara [Tindall] is an internationally competitive athlete, and royals love their landed sporting pursuits," she added. "Then there's the training and professionalization required, polishing everything from their speech skills to modern social intelligence."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In an Instagram post, Eugenie pledged her allegiance to the Windsors.
"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," Eugenie wrote in a caption.