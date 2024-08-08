'Trustworthy' Princess Beatrice Is the Royal Family's Last Hope for Ending Yearslong Feud With Prince Harry
Princess Beatrice is slowly becoming the royal family's secret weapon and Prince Harry's ally, as the Princess of York has maintained ties to both the Duke of Sussex and the Windsors.
“Beatrice could act as a peacemaker for Harry, William and Charles. She would be someone to initiate peace in the family. She’s close to both William and Harry, as well as the King — and they trust her," Grant Harrold said on behalf of Fruity Slots.
"It would be her out of anyone else — but she wouldn’t want to be too involved," the former royal butler stated. "She would try to be careful. I have no doubt she would have spoken to the two brothers at some point to try to improve the situation.”
While Kate Middleton and King Charles battle cancer, Beatrice and Princess Eugenie continue to attend official events due to the lack of senior royals available.
“Beatrice is very close with both William and Harry. Their relationship is fun and natural. It’s never changed," Harrold explained. "They always have a lot of jokes together and can have a laugh."
"They’re friends and that is what’s nice about it. They’re cousins, but they’re close and have each other’s backs," he noted. "They do spend a lot of time together.”
OK! previously reported Eugenie publicly aligned herself with the royal family in an Instagram post.
"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," Eugenie penned.
“Beatrice and Eugenie have firmly pledged their allegiance to the royal family," a source told an outlet. “They haven’t communicated with the Sussexes for quite a while. They are nowhere near as close as they once were.”
The Yorks haven't commented on the royal family feud, but experts viewed Eugenie's comments as her siding with the Prince of Wales.
"This was unquestionably a show of solidarity with the heir to the throne [Prince William], who is currently not on speaking terms with his errant brother," Richard Fitzwilliams told a publication.
"Until it is resolved, Beatrice and Eugenie, who conceivably; could act as go-betweens, are undoubtedly supporting William," he noted.
Despite Harry's controversial move to the U.S., Eugenie continued to visit the duke, as she was featured in a home video shared in Harry & Meghan — but it might be hard for her to remain neutral in the future.
"It is perfectly possible to be involved in a deep public family rift and be on amiable terms with all involved," Fitzwilliams explained. “Princess Eugenie, who with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, is mainly based in the Algarve, had Harry and Meghan as visitors."
"They've got on over the years, and she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were resident for a period at Frogmore Cottage whilst the Sussexes were in California before they were evicted," he added. "She posted on Instagram that she was 'delighted to support my family,’ these are very meaningful words at the moment."