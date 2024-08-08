Princess Beatrice Could 'Act as a Peacemaker' for Prince William and Prince Harry as Their Feud Worsens
Princess Beatrice could become the bridge between Prince William and Prince Harry as the princes' rivalry continues.
“Beatrice is very close with both William and Harry,” Grant Harrold said on behalf of FruitySlots.com. “Their relationship is fun and natural. It’s never changed. They always have a lot of jokes together and can have a laugh.”
“They’re friends and that is what’s nice about it. They’re cousins, but they’re close and have each other’s backs. They do spend a lot of time together,” he added.
Harrold believes that Beatrice “could act as a peacemaker for Harry, William and Charles."
While Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer, Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall have taken on additional duties due to the lack of senior royals available.
“She would be someone to initiate peace in the family,” Harrold said of Beatrice. “She’s close to both William and Harry, as well as the king — and they trust her. It would be her out of anyone else — but she wouldn’t want to be too involved.”
“I have no doubt she would have spoken to the two brothers at some point to try to improve the situation,” he continued.
Charles and Kate's health crises shocked royal watchers, but it hasn't pushed for the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales to reconcile.
“You’d like to think this time would bring William and Harry closer, but we don’t really know what’s going on behind closed doors,” Harrold shared. “They may well be discussing things and communicating, but it’s very difficult. I have no doubt there will be some kind of communication between the brothers, and between Harry and his father.”
“Of course, a lot has happened, and a lot has to be resolved and sorted out. This may well be on track, but it may not have even been addressed yet,” he noted.
- Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall Don't 'Want' to Become Working Royals After Stepping in for Kate Middleton
- Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Publicly 'Pledged Their Allegiance' to Prince William Amid Feud With Prince Harry
- Sarah Ferguson 'Will Never Leave' Prince Andrew Despite Public Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
OK! previously reported royal commentator Cameron Walker predicted Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara won't become full-time royals.
"I just don't see the situation where we're going to have Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Zara and the rest of them becoming working members of the royal family," Walker told GB News.
"I don't think they'd want to. They've got their own lives, they've got their own jobs, they've got their own children," Walker noted. "And it's for scrutiny they'd be put under if they did!"
When Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K., they shared that they were carving out "a progressive new role within this institution," but they were ultimately pushed out of the royal fold.
"They're not half in half out, obviously you're not allowed to do that as Harry and Meghan found out during that Sandringham summit with the late Queen," Walker said referring to Elizabeth's final decision following "Megxit." "You can't be half in, half out."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As Charles' relatives, Zara, Eugenie and Beatrice are able to enjoy their royal status without the extensive duties.
"I think those younger generations like Zara, Mike, Beatrice, Eugenie, etc., they have all the perks without any of the restraints," Walker shared. "So they get to go to Ascot, they get to attend a garden party if they're asked, they get to sometimes go to a State Banquet, but they don't have to carry out those slightly less glamorous engagements."
"They don't have the public scrutiny because they are not funded by the taxpayer, they pay their own way," he added. "So it's good for them at the moment. Why would they change it?"