'Brokenhearted' Princess Beatrice Is 'Sick of Being Humiliated' by Her Disgraced Father Prince Andrew

According to an insider, Beatrice is "sick of being humiliated" and is "brokenhearted" by the project.

"It's a stress hole there and for some reason, Beatrice always gets stuck in the middle of things, playing peacemaker on behalf of her dad," the source told an outlet. "She doesn't want to be doing that anymore and she recognizes it's been a pattern all her life."

"No one wants to be around him when he's dealing with so much right now. Beatrice is brokenhearted, of course," they added.