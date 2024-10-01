'Brokenhearted' Princess Beatrice Is 'Sick of Being Humiliated' by Her Disgraced Father Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew's fall from grace is beginning to affect his two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and one source claimed the latter was embarrassed after she was highlighted in A Very Royal Scandal.
The new drama series on Amazon Prime pulls inspiration from the Duke of York's controversial Newsnight interview, but the program shows Beatrice accompanying her father to meet with the BBC team before the explosive television special.
According to an insider, Beatrice is "sick of being humiliated" and is "brokenhearted" by the project.
"It's a stress hole there and for some reason, Beatrice always gets stuck in the middle of things, playing peacemaker on behalf of her dad," the source told an outlet. "She doesn't want to be doing that anymore and she recognizes it's been a pattern all her life."
"No one wants to be around him when he's dealing with so much right now. Beatrice is brokenhearted, of course," they added.
While Beatrice deals with Andrew's decline in popularity after being accused of assault, she is taking on additional duties within the royal family amid health crises. OK! previously reported Beatrice has been an asset to Prince William and Prince Harry.
“Beatrice is very close with both William and Harry,” former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of FruitySlots.com. “Their relationship is fun and natural. It’s never changed. They always have a lot of jokes together and can have a laugh.”
“They’re friends and that is what’s nice about it. They’re cousins, but they’re close and have each other’s backs. They do spend a lot of time together,” he added.
According to Harrold, Beatrice “could act as a peacemaker for Harry, William and Charles," as the duke continues to live on the outskirts of the monarchy.
“She would be someone to initiate peace in the family,” Harrold said of Beatrice. “She’s close to both William and Harry, as well as the king — and they trust her. It would be her out of anyone else — but she wouldn’t want to be too involved.”
Harry's relationship with William was greatly impacted by his tell-all memoir, Spare.
“I have no doubt she would have spoken to the two brothers at some point to try to improve the situation,” he added.
Despite Kate Middleton and Charles' cancer battles, Harry and William's feud continues.
“You’d like to think this time would bring William and Harry closer, but we don’t really know what’s going on behind closed doors,” Harrold stated. “They may well be discussing things and communicating, but it’s very difficult. I have no doubt there will be some kind of communication between the brothers, and between Harry and his father.”
“Of course, a lot has happened, and a lot has to be resolved and sorted out. This may well be on track, but it may not have even been addressed yet,” he noted.
