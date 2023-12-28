Kate Middleton Is Done With Prince Harry as She Refuses to Play 'Peacemaker'
Kate Middleton has been praised for her ability to bring a sense of ease to the royal family, but according to a royal expert, the Princess of Wales isn't willing to help mend things between Prince William and Prince Harry.
"She [Kate] was very unfairly called out by Omid Scobie," Kinsey Schofield said on GB News. “I believe unfairly. She’s got some healing to do at this point in time.”
Scobie has been a vocal supporter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and the journalist wrote a biography highlighting the duo's move to the U.S.
GB News predicted that after the release of Endgame, the brunette beauty would give up her unofficial title as the royal "peacemaker."
However, presenter Patrick Christys claimed the princess would be willing to facilitate a conversation between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex.
“I could see Kate acting as some kind of mediator between Harry and William," Christys said. “But I just think Meghan is dead to her."
“I think if that was the case, who can blame her?" Schofield replied.
In Scobie's Endgame, he referred to Kate as "cold," and Dutch copies of the text accused her of being one of the royal racists.
“If you read some of the books that have been published since Meghan entered the royal family and we give Omid Scobie any credit, he discusses how certain people didn’t reach out to Meghan, but we know they did," Schofield continued.
“If we read between the lines, Meghan’s animosity came from wanting the attention of Catherine and wanting her to be her buddy, but she was exhausted and overwhelmed," she added.
In Meghan's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Northwestern alum opened up about contemplating taking her own life during her time in the U.K.
“There would be moments where Meghan, whether she was liked or not, was at her lowest points, as in her time as a working royal, she's spoken about those suicidal ideations that she's had during her pregnancy,” Scobie told an outlet.
Despite Meghan's emotional turmoil, the Princess of Wales continued to brand herself as a champion for wellness.
“For Kate, who is a mental health ambassador who champions the early years sector, including focus on pregnancy right up until the age of five, you would think that that might have struck a chord with her," the author said.
“But there seems to be just this distance that has continued between the two and does to this day," he noted. "I mean, as far as I know, they haven't had a proper conversation in a number of years."
The Duchess of Sussex's mindset was negatively impacted by the negative media attention she recieved.
"I just didn’t see a solution," the mom-of-two revealed. "I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out."
"I think, so important for people to remember is you have no idea what’s going on for someone behind closed doors," she stressed to the talk show host. "You have no idea.''
Scobie spoke to the Associated Press.