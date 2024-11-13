Princess Beatrice Will 'Distance Herself From Prince Andrew' as She Focuses on Her Future Within the Royal Family

Andrew resigned from duties in 2020 after being accused of assault, but Beatrice and Princess Eugenie continue to live public lives despite the Duke of York's fall from grace.

"Beatrice knows her future lies in the hands of her uncle, not her dad," the source told an outlet. "Bea has another baby on the way so it's all about the future and moving forward."

"Even though Beatrice has landed comfortably by marrying into an Italian aristocratic family, it's mortifying to have Andrew decimate the family's fortune and reputation," they added.