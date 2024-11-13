Princess Beatrice Will 'Distance Herself From Prince Andrew' as She Focuses on Her Future Within the Royal Family
Princess Beatrice has become the royal family's secret weapon in recent months, but Prince Andrew could be preventing her from transitioning into a full-time role within the institution.
According to a source, the princess will "distance herself from Prince Andrew" due to his "mortifying" Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Andrew resigned from duties in 2020 after being accused of assault, but Beatrice and Princess Eugenie continue to live public lives despite the Duke of York's fall from grace.
"Beatrice knows her future lies in the hands of her uncle, not her dad," the source told an outlet. "Bea has another baby on the way so it's all about the future and moving forward."
"Even though Beatrice has landed comfortably by marrying into an Italian aristocratic family, it's mortifying to have Andrew decimate the family's fortune and reputation," they added.
King Charles and Kate Middleton took on reduced workloads this year due to their cancer battles, and the Princesses of York and Zara Tindall were able to help their family amid health crises.
"She desperately wants to be formally put on the royal roster and if that means distancing herself from her father, then so be it," the source revealed.
OK! previously reported royal correspondent Cameron Walker predicted the Yorks weren't interested in joining the firm.
"I just don't see the situation where we're going to have Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Zara and the rest of them becoming working members of the royal family," Walker told GB News.
"I don't think they'd want to. They've got their own lives, they've got their own jobs, they've got their own children," Walker noted. "And it's for scrutiny they'd be put under if they did!"
Currently, Eugenie and Beatrice have more traditional day jobs, and they would have to give up their lifestyles to work for Charles.
"They're not half in half out, obviously you're not allowed to do that as Harry and Meghan found out during that Sandringham summit with the late Queen," Walker said in reference to the monarch's decision. "You can't be half in, half out."
Both the Yorks and the Tindalls are able to utilize their status socially, but they don't have the same obligations as William and other senior royals.
"I think those younger generations like Zara, Mike, Beatrice, Eugenie, etc., they have all the perks without any of the restraints," Walker shared. "So they get to go to Ascot, they get to attend a garden party if they're asked, they get to sometimes go to a State Banquet, but they don't have to carry out those slightly less glamorous engagements."
"They don't have the public scrutiny because they are not funded by the taxpayer, they pay their own way," he added. "So it's good for them at the moment. Why would they change it?"
When Japan's Emperor Naruhito visited London, Beatrice's diplomatic qualities shined as she assisted Charles during Naruhito's visit.
"I think it makes complete sense. I've never seen Princess Beatrice put a foot wrong," Lee Cohen told GB News. "She's had her own life, she's had her own career, and she's a young mother. And those could be difficult transitions."
Sources spoke to Woman's Day.