Prince William Initially 'Couldn't Stand' Queen Camilla, But They've 'Become Closer' Over Their Spouses 'Coping With Cancer Treatment'
Prince William and Queen Camilla's relationship started out rocky, but King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnoses is creating an opportunity for the royals to bond.
"Prince William initially couldn’t stand Camilla," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet. "[But] he has come to appreciate her steadfast dedication to duty. They have become closer and have bonded over their spouses coping with cancer treatment."
"Camilla has a calming influence on King Charles. Prince William appreciates that she also makes his father happy," Fordwich added.
Princess Diana referred to Camilla as the third person in her marriage to Charles, and the couple's affair made it challenging for her to become a stepmother to William and Prince Harry.
"Camilla was so terrified at the prospect of meeting William that when she finally met him at Clarence House, she was trembling like a leaf and needed a vodka and tonic afterward," Christopher Andersen claimed. "That seems perfectly understandable since Camilla — and the world — knew she had destroyed the marriage of William’s parents, Charles and Diana."
In Spare, Harry revealed that he and William begged Charles not to marry Camilla, but things have changed in recent years.
"William was very cordial to Camilla, and their relationship has always been civil," Andersen said. "That is in part because Camilla has been shrewd enough not to ever try to instruct William in any way."
"The fact is, despite her earthly reputation, Camilla is not a mom type. She was never a hands-on mother with her own children and certainly would not have interfered in Charles’ relationship with his children," he added.
While Camilla and William can connect over their shared role as caretakers, Kate and Charles can lean on each other as they fight cancer. OK! previously reported Kate shined alongside Charles during Trooping the Colour, as she was beside the King.
“The protocol is that traditionally Kate and William would be standing next to each other and the King and Camilla standing next to each other," Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "It is planned but it is also changing the protocol to show the King and Kate united with each other and going through similar battles, so I would say this is down to the King’s preference. The balcony is all orchestrated, but I have a feeling the King said to Kate, ‘You stand next to me.'"
When Kate first announced she has cancer, Charles celebrated his "beloved daughter-in-law" for her bravery, showing their bond is only getting stronger.
“It was nice that Charles and Catherine were standing next to each other, they are very close and it showed they are supporting each other," the former royal butler continued. "I think it was a nice gesture and I’m sure William is pleased they were there beside each other."
Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.