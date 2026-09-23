Princess Diana’s Brother Claims Mohamed Al-Fayed Groped Her and Made Vile Remark After Stepmom Raine Introduced Her to Boyfriend Dodi

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Despite Princess Diana and her stepmother, Raine Spencer, not having the easiest of relationships, the two women forged an unlikely friendship towards the end of the Princess of Wales' life. According to Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, Raine was instrumental in introducing her to partner Dodi Al-Fayed.

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Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed Died Together in August 1997

Source: MEGA Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed first met in 1986.

Diana and the Egyptian film producer's relationship was ill-fated, as they died together following a car crash in Paris in August 1997. They were romantically linked just a month before their deaths, however, they first met about a decade earlier at a polo match in 1986. "It was through this late camaraderie that Raine engineered Diana's introduction to Dodi Fayed," Charles, 62, wrote in his new book, Swan Song: My Sister, Diana. Raine — who married Charles and Diana's dad John Spencer in 1976 — knew Dodi's father, Mohamed Al-Fayed.

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Source: MEGA Raine Spencer apparently introduced Princess Diana to Dodi Al-Fayed.

The 9th Earl Spencer noted Raine and the businessman's friendship was "controversial," with Mohamed "now proven to have been a voracious sexual predator." "Raine had secured a senior role at Mohamed Fayed's department store, Harrods, after my father's death [in March 1992]," Charles described, adding the "cunning Fayed was always going to exact a price for this act of patronage." "[Raine] paid it in full when introducing Dodi to her world-famous stepdaughter," he scribed.

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Princess Diana Reportedly 'Disliked' Mohamed Al-Fayed

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer claimed Mohamed Al-Fayed touched Princess Diana inappropriately.

Charles alleged Diana "disliked" Mohamed, and claimed he groped her unprompted. "[Diana] told me with revulsion how, early in her romance with Dodi, Mohamed had come up to her, dropped a hand onto her buttocks and squeezed them while saying in a leery, suggestive tone, 'In Egypt, the father-in-law gets first go,'" Charles penned. "She laughed when recounting the ghastliness of the episode, but she had been alerted to who Dodi's father really was," the British peer recalled.

Source: MEGA Mohamed Al-Fayed died in August 2023.