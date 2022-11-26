Princess Diana Was 'Murdered' Because She Was Pregnant With Beau Dodi Al Fayed's Baby, Claims His Father

"The truth will come out one day. Evidence will show she was having a child by my son," Mohamed insisted, per Radar. "I believe Diana and Dodi were murdered because she was expecting a baby with a Muslim."

Traditionally, an autopsy would have proved whether or not Diana was actually carrying a child, but Mohamed stated her organs were removed almost immediately after she was pronounced deceased.

According to Mohamed's investigators, there are over 100 classified documents and tapes documenting Diana's romance stored in a vault at Fort Meade, the clandestine headquarters of the National Security Agency (NSA).