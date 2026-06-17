Princess Diana Had a Crush on Ex-Prince Andrew Before Ill-Fated Marriage to King Charles, Author Claims

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Princess Diana reportedly had a crush on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor before she ultimately wed King Charles. According to the monarch's biographer Catherine Mayer, the late Princess of Wales had a fondness for the disgraced ex-Duke of York, 66, back in the day.

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Princess Diana Allegedly Sent Ex-Prince Andrew Love Notes

Source: MEGA Princess Diana allegedly once described ex-Prince Andrew as 'not a doer.'

In her latest book about the women of the British royal family, Divide & Rule, Mayer explained how Diana sent Andrew a Valentine’s Day card “anonymously, of course” every year until she was about 16 years old. “I was quite startled when I found that out,” Mayer told The Telegraph on Tuesday, June 16. “That was new news.”

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'I Felt Sorry for Princess Diana'

Source: MEGA King Charles and Princess Diana were married from 1981 until 1996.

"I was shocked to discover Princess Diana fancied Andrew," she went on. “I ended up feeling incredibly sorry for Diana." “I understand how she made the mistake of thinking she could find happiness within the institution. I think you basically need your head examined to want to be a part of it," the writer added. Diana — who died at the age of 36 in a Parisian car crash in 1997 — tied the knot with Charles, 77, when she was just 21 years old in 1981.

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Princess Diana and King Charles Divorced in 1996

Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36.

Charles and Diana had a picture-perfect "fairytale" marriage in the eyes of the public, with their opulent wedding being held at Westminster Abbey. However, their relationship began to crumble shortly after they walked down the aisle, with multiple affair allegations from both parties making headlines in the subsequent years. The pair separated in 1992 and officially divorced four years later. The former Prince of Wales and Lady Di first met in 1977 when Charles (who was 29 years old at the time) was dating her older sister Sarah McCorquodale. According to Mayer, Diana and Charles had “conflicting expectations” of their marriage.

Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson Were Very Close

Source: MEGA Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson were fourth cousins.