Princess Diana's Friend Believes the Royal Family Is 'Listening' to Prince Harry's Public Complaints
Prince William surprised royal watchers when he briefly mentioned Prince Harry in Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, and the move could indicate that the Prince of Wales is open to reconciling with his brother.
“Well, you could easily take that latter view that he can't not mention [Harry's name]," Princess Diana's friend and journalist Richard Kay told an outlet. "How could he separate Harry and him from something which his mother took them both to?"
"But I think there is something calculated, and I think it is an olive branch," Kay continued.
Kay later suggested that "maybe this is a sign that the family is listening" after years of Harry publicly complaining about them.
William's love for Diana was a catalyst for his commitment to service.
"My mother went about her usual part of making everyone feel relaxed, and having a laugh and joking with everyone," William said in the film. "I remember at the time, kind of thinking, well, if everyone's not got a home, they're all going to be really sad."
William was shocked to see "how happy an environment" was at The Passage shelter.
OK! previously reported journalist Phil Dampier believes William's decision to say Harry's name wasn't an attempt to rebuild their relationship.
"[William] was going on about their childhood when Diana took them to various charities and so he had to mention [Harry]. It's as simple as that," Dampier told an outlet. "It would have been a snub if he hadn't."
"I don't see it as any sort of major breakthrough, I'm afraid, in their relationship," he added. "Which is sadly, as far apart as ever."
Diana raised her sons to support each other while navigating royal life, but things changed in recent years.
"I'm sure Diana would be obviously devastated to see what's happened between the two brothers," Dampier noted. "She'd obviously be very upset to see that they've drifted apart so much and have fallen out so badly."
"They both could have done so much good for something which she was very anxious for them to do and so I'm sure she'd be absolutely devastated," he speculated.
Despite the speculation surrounding his feud with Harry, William continued to use his platform to advocate for unhoused citizens.
"I've spent enough time learning and listening to what people have been through that I feel almost guilty every time I leave, that I'm not doing more to help, and I feel compelled to act, because I don't want to just talk about it," William said in Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.
"I don't want to just listen, I actually want to see someone smile, because their life has been made better," he added. "So therefore, building a project is the only way I can see at the moment to try and alleviate and help people who are in a much less fortunate or in a very difficult situation."
Kay spoke to Daily Express.