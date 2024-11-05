Princess Diana's Friend Believes the Royal Family Is 'Listening' to Prince Harry's Public Complaints

“Well, you could easily take that latter view that he can't not mention [Harry's name]," Princess Diana's friend and journalist Richard Kay told an outlet. "How could he separate Harry and him from something which his mother took them both to?"

"But I think there is something calculated, and I think it is an olive branch," Kay continued.

Kay later suggested that "maybe this is a sign that the family is listening" after years of Harry publicly complaining about them.