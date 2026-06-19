Were Princess Diana and JFK Jr. Romantically Involved? Everything to Know About Their Secret NYC Meeting

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JFK Jr. Reached Out to Princess Diana Following the Launch of 'George' Magazine

Source: MEGA Princess Diana and JFK Jr. met in New York City in 1995.

Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy Jr. shared one brief but intriguing meeting in the 1990s. When the businessman unveiled George, a monthly political lifestyle magazine, in September 1995, he immediately thought that a cover featuring the People's Princess would be a major commercial and editorial coup. "It seems obvious why [JFK Jr.] would've wanted her on the cover, because he was trying to capture the intersection of political life and celebrity life in his magazine," the attorney's close friend Sasha Chermayeff shared in Caroline Hallemann's book The Kennedy and the Windsors: The Story of Two Dynasties, One Born, One Made. "Lady Di, at that moment, was a perfect example of that because she was a symbol of the intersection of those things," she added. "She was a celebrity, a royal who had a defined role, but she also had a personal and political mission. She had ideas about how she wanted to help the world. She had her own feelings about her service, at least that's the perspective that I got from her. She was loved by America, too. We loved her, everybody loved her." JFK Jr. then sent Diana a letter requesting a meeting, and the royal agreed to meet with him.

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Princess Diana and JFK Jr. Met Privately in New York City

Source: MEGA JFK Jr. launched the magazine in September 1995.

Diana was scheduled to receive a humanitarian award at the United Cerebral Palsy Awards gala, just weeks after her Panorama interview about her troubled marriage to then-Prince Charles. The then-Princess of Wales and JFK Jr. ultimately met in secret at New York City's Carlyle Hotel in December 1995. "We agreed that she would find time in her program in New York to meet him. Nobody wanted it to be public," Diana's private secretary Patrick Jephson, who escorted JFK Jr. to the suite, said in Hallemann's book. He noted JFK Jr. was "quite in awe" of Diana during the meeting, adding, "Not uncomfortable, but he certainly seemed to be on his best behavior… She was very cool — and jolly, you know, and smiley and welcoming." When JFK Jr. floated the idea, Diana respectfully turned down the proposal but said she would consider it in the future. Chermayeff recalled, "I remember he felt like it was more fun than he had expected in the royal meeting, a little more genuine. I think he liked her, put it that way." Meanwhile, Jephson added, "I stayed in the room throughout and was not aware of any mad, passionate activities. My observation was, it was a kind of mutual sounding‑out. It was a kind of appraisal, and it wasn't overtly flirtatious, but it was friendly."

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Princess Diana and JFK Jr.'s Encounter Was 'a Little Bit Flirtatious'

Source: MEGA JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's connection with Princess Diana was featured in FX's 'Love Story.'

Jephson's statements in the book mirrored what he told People about the meeting. "She was quick-witted and fun to be with," he said of Diana. "It was a little bit flirtatious, as she would have been with any man. But because he was who he was, that gave it a slight extra sparkle." He later added, "They parted on warm terms."

Princess Diana and JFK Jr. 'Stayed in Touch' After the NYC Meeting

Source: MEGA JFK Jr. died nearly two years after Princess Diana's death.