Princess Diana Believed King Charles III was Never 'Cut Out to be King'

"Diana said on several occasions that she knew she never would be queen and that she was convinced that Charles would never be king," Andersen said. "She was a great believer in signs and omens and dreams, and they were all telling her that [Prince] William, not Charles, would succeed Elizabeth II. [But] she was wrong about that and a lot of other things."

The King author added that Diana would have been stunned that Charles will be coronated alongside mistress Camilla Parker Bowles on May 6. He explained the late ex-wife of Charles named Camilla "The Rottweiler."