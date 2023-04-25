Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Pack on the PDA During Kiss Cam Moment at Lakers Game
All loved-up! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their family problems at their Montecito mansion so they could enjoy the playoffs.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out Monday night, April 24, to watch the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-111 at the Cyrpto Arena.
Cutting loose on their date night, Harry and Meghan were caught on the kiss cam, per a video posted by NBA's Instagram account, and while it's unclear whether they actually locked lips, the red-headed prince leaned into his wife while she smiled back at him.
The parents-of-two — who wed in May 2018 — broke into a fit of laughter once they realized they were on the jumbotron, with Harry, 38, making a face at the camera before turning towards his wife, 41, again.
Harry and the Suits alum took their Archewell staff out for the night, but they seemed to have made the most of their time together, as they were photographed cuddling throughout the playoff game.
Harry and Meghan's outing marked the first time they have been seen since confirmation that the brunette beauty would not be joining her husband in attending King Charles III's coronation on May 6.
Earlier this month, a palace spokesperson shared, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”
Harry's presence at his father's coronation has been highly talked about as the day nears, with many wondering whether the estranged royal will have a chance to speak with Charles or Prince William in an attempt to manage the couple's barely-there relationship with the royal family.
However, an opportunity for a private conversation seems unlikely given that Harry will reportedly be rushing home after the coronation to be with Archie, who turns 4 on the same day as the U.K. event.
“There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid — I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors,” former royal butler Paul Burrell speculated during a recent interview, adding that Harry is "coming because his father wants him to be there... but Harry is not going to hang around."
Page Six obtained photos of the couple at the game.