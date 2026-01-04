EXCLUSIVE Princess Diana Delivered Spooky Christmas Message From Beyond Grave for Son Harry 'to Prove She Was Watching Over' Him Source: MEGA Princess Diana delivered a spooky Christmas message to son Prince Harry to watch over the family, he revealed in his memoir. Aaron Tinney Jan. 4 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Prince Harry is convinced he once received a spooky Christmas message from his late mother Princess Diana – which OK! can reveal has left him convinced to this day she is watching over him and his family from beyond the grave.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry reportedly received a spooky Christmas message from his mom, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, who relocated to Montecito, Calif., with his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, and their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, in June 2020, described a ghoulish "encounter" with his tragic mom in his memoir Spare, and told how a psychic's reading following their first Christmas in California made him feel a tangible connection to the tragic royal. Harry was only 12 when his mother, Princess Diana, was killed at age 36 in a 1997 car crash in Paris, and he has often talked about how it left him devastated.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry was 12 when Princess Diana died in a car crash.

Harry's encounter with a psychic, who claimed she could make contact with his "mummy" came in 2020 after he moved to California. It followed a quiet family moment when his son Archie accidentally shattered a Christmas ornament shaped like the late Queen Elizabeth II. The Los Angeles-based woman Harry met told him: "Your mother says she had a bit of a giggle about that." The Duke saw this as proof that his mother could only have known about the incident if she was somehow present at the time Archie broke the bauble.

A source close to Harry told us: "He has always struggled with his mother's death, and meeting this woman gave him a sense of reassurance. He believes she is trying to reach out to him, and it has helped him feel connected to her even years after her passing." Harry, speaking about the session with the psychic in Spare, said: "The minute we sat down together, I felt an energy around her." He adds the psychic told him: "Your mother is with you. Your mother knows you're looking for clarity. Your mother feels your confusion. She knows that you have so many questions." Harry admitted he "felt his neck grow warm" at the time, and his eyes watered as he processed the experience.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry struggled with Princess Diana's death.

Article continues below advertisement

He added he was told by the psychic: "Your mother says: 'You're living the life she couldn't. You're living the life she wanted for you.'" The prince has said that, while he acknowledged a "high-percentage chance of humbuggery," there was no harm in the reading and that it left him comforted after she gave him a "sign" she was genuine by telling him about Archie breaking an ornament at his home. Another source familiar with the incident said: "Harry came away feeling as if Diana was watching over his family, and he believes in that to this day. The ornament incident was an incredibly specific one for the psychic he met to mention, and he took it as a clear sign that Diana was looking out for him and his children. It's given him a sense of peace and reinforced his belief in an afterlife." Harry and Meghan continue to be estranged from the royal family following what was dubbed their "dramatic Megxit" from The Firm in 2020, which saw them ditch their senior royal duties. This year marked the seventh Christmas Harry has spent apart from the royals, with the Sussexes spending the holiday season at their $29 million Montecito mansion rather than at Sandringham with senior members of The Firm.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent Christmas at their California home.