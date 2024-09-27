Princess Diana 'Used to Get Very Upset' Over Rumors About King Charles Not Being Prince Harry's Biological Father

Throughout Diana's marriage to King Charles — the then-Prince of Wales — was involved in an affair with his now-wife, Queen Camilla. The love triangle plagued Charles and Diana's union and became the focal point for Netflix's royal series The Crown.

"Diana was starved of affection and intimacy from her husband, the man she loved," Dalton explained. "She was also an heir-making machine for Charles and was coming to terms with the betrayal within her marriage."

"It saddened me to see James Hewitt, by virtue of his tell-all book, clearly signal that this relationship was a conquest and not a matter of love at all. He got her at her most vulnerable and, for her, he was just the first man who rolled along – a twist of fate, time and place. If it had not been him, it would have been someone else."