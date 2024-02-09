Prince Harry Attacks Piers Morgan After Settling His Lawsuit Against U.K. Tabloid

“In light of this, we call again for the authorities to uphold the rule of law and to prove that no one is above it. That includes Mr. Morgan, who as editor knew perfectly well what was going on, as the judge held," Harry’s barrister David Sherborne said.

Harry shared in his statement the media conglomerate “simply could not call him [Morgan] as a witness of truth at the trial" and added Morgan's “contempt for the court’s ruling and his continued attacks ever since demonstrate why it was so important to obtain a clear and detailed judgment.”