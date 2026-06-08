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Princess Eugenie Accused of Attention-Seeking Behavior at Cousin's Royal Wedding: 'How Meghan Markle of Her'

image of meghan markle and princess Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Fans couldn't help but notice that Princess Eugenie was acting like Meghan Markle at her cousin's wedding over the weekend.

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June 8 2026, Updated 1:00 p.m. ET

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Princess Eugenie's behavior at cousin Peter Phillips' wedding on Saturday, June 6, had fans accusing her of acting like Meghan Markle.

The York princess, 36, was spotted looking straight into the camera as photographers snapped her giving a hug to cousin Zara Tindall's 12-year-old daughter, Mia, as she walked into All Saint's Church in Gloucestershire, U.K., for the ceremony.

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Fans Compared Princess Eugenie to Meghan Markle

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image of princesses beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, attended cousin Peter Phillips' wedding on Saturday, June 6.

A snapshot of Eugenie's glance made its way to social media, where royal fans compared her to the Duchess of Sussex, 44.

"Princess Eugenie looking straight at the camera, smirking using a child.... how very Meghan Markle of her," a user wrote.

"She reminds me of Markle, who always seeks out the camera," another person observed.

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image of princesses beatrice and Eugenie and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was snubbed from Peter Phillips' nuptials.

Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, reunited with other members of the royal family for Phillips' nuptials. The royal event was one of the sisters' first public appearances since dad Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's February arrest.

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie were joined by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Edward and Princess Anne at the wedding over the weekend.

The disgraced ex-Duke of York, 66, and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, did not attend Phillips' ceremony, likely due to their friendship with dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein causing much scandal over the years.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Not Invited to Peter Phillips' Wedding

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Peter Phillips and Prince Harry 'haven't spoken for several years.'

The Suits star and husband Prince Harry were also snubbed from the wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were once close to Phillips, 48, however, the businessman reportedly opted to not add the couple to the guest list to keep his event intimate and drama-free.

"Peter and Harry haven't spoken for several years and have simply lost touch, so he hasn't been invited," a source told Hello! last month.

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not attend the nuptials on June 6.

Royal expert Emily Nash also divulged to Page Six why Harry, 41, and Meghan were not invited.

“I think it comes down to interpersonal relationships, doesn’t it?” Nash said. “What we were told was that Peter hadn’t spoken to Harry for the last few years. And so it sort of has been a natural cooling off and he wasn’t invited as a result.”

She also noted how close Phillips is to the Prince of Wales, 43, who's still not on good terms with Harry.

“[Peter is] very loyal; he’s very protective. He’s been a very good sounding board to his cousin over the years,” the commentator added. “So it absolutely makes sense that I think had both Wales brothers been there, it would have put a completely different slant on the whole event. And that’s not what you want on what should be the happiest day of your life, right?"

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