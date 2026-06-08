Princess Eugenie Accused of Attention-Seeking Behavior at Cousin's Royal Wedding: 'How Meghan Markle of Her'

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Princess Eugenie's behavior at cousin Peter Phillips' wedding on Saturday, June 6, had fans accusing her of acting like Meghan Markle. The York princess, 36, was spotted looking straight into the camera as photographers snapped her giving a hug to cousin Zara Tindall's 12-year-old daughter, Mia, as she walked into All Saint's Church in Gloucestershire, U.K., for the ceremony.

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Fans Compared Princess Eugenie to Meghan Markle

Source: MEGA Princess Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, attended cousin Peter Phillips' wedding on Saturday, June 6.

A snapshot of Eugenie's glance made its way to social media, where royal fans compared her to the Duchess of Sussex, 44. "Princess Eugenie looking straight at the camera, smirking using a child.... how very Meghan Markle of her," a user wrote. "She reminds me of Markle, who always seeks out the camera," another person observed.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was snubbed from Peter Phillips' nuptials.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Not Invited to Peter Phillips' Wedding

Source: MEGA Peter Phillips and Prince Harry 'haven't spoken for several years.'

The Suits star and husband Prince Harry were also snubbed from the wedding. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were once close to Phillips, 48, however, the businessman reportedly opted to not add the couple to the guest list to keep his event intimate and drama-free. "Peter and Harry haven't spoken for several years and have simply lost touch, so he hasn't been invited," a source told Hello! last month.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not attend the nuptials on June 6.