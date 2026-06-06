Snubbed! Ex-Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Skip Peter Phillips' Royal Wedding as Other Family Members Make the Cut

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moved to California in 2020

Source: MEGA Peter Phillips has not been close to Prince Harry in recent years.

Phillips, 48, who is the son of Princess Anne, is first cousins with the Duke of Sussex, 41, and even attended his wedding to Meghan, 44, in May 2018. It was previously reported Harry and the Suits star weren't actually invited to the wedding to keep the event small and drama-free. The Sussexes also live across the pond in California after exiting The Firm in January 2020.

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The Sussexes Aren't Close to Peter Phillips

Source: MEGA Peter Phillips tied the knot with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling on Saturday, June 6.

"Peter and Harry haven't spoken for several years and have simply lost touch, so he hasn't been invited," a source told Hello! recently. Royal expert Emily Nash then divulged to Page Six why Harry and Meghan were left off the guest list. “I think it comes down to interpersonal relationships, doesn’t it?” Nash said. “What we were told was that Peter hadn’t spoken to Harry for the last few years. And so it sort of has been a natural cooling off and he wasn’t invited as a result.”

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Source: MEGA King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Peter Phillips' celebration.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA The disgraced ex-Prince Andrew was not invited to the royal event.