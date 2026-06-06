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Snubbed! Ex-Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Skip Peter Phillips' Royal Wedding as Other Family Members Make the Cut

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Source: MEGA

Peter Phillips did not invite certain members of his family to his wedding on June 6.

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June 6 2026, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

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While most of the royal family gathered to celebrate the nuptials of Peter Phillips and his new bride, Harriet Sperling, on Saturday, June 6, some members of the Windsor clan were not in attendance.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were snubbed from the royal wedding that took place at All Saints Church in Kemble, England.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moved to California in 2020

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Source: MEGA

Peter Phillips has not been close to Prince Harry in recent years.

Phillips, 48, who is the son of Princess Anne, is first cousins with the Duke of Sussex, 41, and even attended his wedding to Meghan, 44, in May 2018.

It was previously reported Harry and the Suits star weren't actually invited to the wedding to keep the event small and drama-free.

The Sussexes also live across the pond in California after exiting The Firm in January 2020.

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The Sussexes Aren't Close to Peter Phillips

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Source: MEGA

Peter Phillips tied the knot with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling on Saturday, June 6.

"Peter and Harry haven't spoken for several years and have simply lost touch, so he hasn't been invited," a source told Hello! recently.

Royal expert Emily Nash then divulged to Page Six why Harry and Meghan were left off the guest list.

“I think it comes down to interpersonal relationships, doesn’t it?” Nash said. “What we were told was that Peter hadn’t spoken to Harry for the last few years. And so it sort of has been a natural cooling off and he wasn’t invited as a result.”

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Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Peter Phillips' celebration.

For his big day, Phillips was joined by several members of his family, including Anne, 75, his sister Zara Tindall, his cousins Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Prince William, and uncles King Charles and Prince Edward.

Phillips opted not to invite the former Prince Andrew, 66, or his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, to his wedding.

The disgraced ex-Duke and Duchess of York weathered many scandals over the last few months — particularly due to their association with dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested Earlier This Year

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Source: MEGA

The disgraced ex-Prince Andrew was not invited to the royal event.

Andrew was also arrested in February by Windsor police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"Peter and Harriet's wedding is an intimate occasion with their close friends and immediate family around them in the Cotswolds," a friend of Phillips dished to Hello! last month.

"It's an area where they grew up and is very special to them both. When and whether Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson had been invited, it was probably not deemed appropriate to invite them. It's Peter and Harriet's special day, and clearly their attendance would cause a distraction to the whole day," the pal continued.

Other family members who celebrated Phillips' special day also included Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, as well as his daughters Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips.

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