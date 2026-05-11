Princess Eugenie Forced Mom Sarah Ferguson to Tell Dad Andrew About Her Pregnancy After Shutting Him Out Amid Epstein Scandal: Source
May 11 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
Princess Eugenie announced to the world she was pregnant with her third child on May 4 — but she allegedly refused to inform her disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, of the news face-to-face.
A source recently spilled to a news outlet how Eugenie, 36, froze out the former Duke of York, 66, amid his scandals.
Sarah Ferguson Reportedly Told Ex-Prince Andrew About the Pregnancy
Since Eugenie has reportedly been keeping her distance from the ex-prince, he allegedly found out about having another grandchild via ex-wife and Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson.
“It’s difficult to know how he will be feeling about it,” the insider told Daily Mail about Andrew's reaction to the news. “He only took a real interest in Eugenie’s wedding when he wanted to take center stage, demanding it be as grand as [Prince] Harry and Meghan [Markle]’s six months earlier."
Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018 — months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at the same venue.
The marketing executive, 40, and the York princess moved to Portugal in May 2022 after spending their first few years of married life in the United Kingdom.
The Daily Mail source also revealed Eugenie only made Buckingham Palace aware of her pregnancy after much convincing from her cousin Zara Tindall.
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"The Palace became involved in issuing a formal proclamation only after Eugenie's cousin Zara Tindall — one of the few to have been entrusted with the news — persuaded her to write to King Charles," the insider added.
“She and Jack were quite surprised by the warmth of the Palace response,” the source continued, adding the pair “feared a frostier reception” from the monarch, 77.
The royal family released a statement regarding the joyous news earlier this month, saying: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer."
The memo mentioned how the pair's other children, August, 5, and Ernest, 2, "are also very excited to have another sibling join the family."
"His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news," the statement continued.
Eugenie took to her Instagram the same day as the Palace's announcement to share a cute photo of her sons holding a sonogram photo. "Baby Brooksbank due 2026! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️👶🏻♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," she happily captioned the snapshot.
Princess Eugenie Is Already a Mom to Sons August and Ernest
While Eugenie and her husband prepare for their new arrival, Andrew's various scandals continue to plague him.
Charles yanked away his royal titles in October 2025 after he was accused of sexually assaulting the late Virginia Giuffre when she was 17, though he denied the accusations.
In February, Andrew was arrested for misconduct while in public office, as he was accused of relaying confidential information to pal and late s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew was also evicted from the Royal Lodge and was forced to move to a smaller home on the Sandringham Estate earlier this year.