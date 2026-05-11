Princess Eugenie Forced Mom Sarah Ferguson to Tell Dad Andrew About Her Pregnancy After Shutting Him Out Amid Epstein Scandal: Source

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Princess Eugenie announced to the world she was pregnant with her third child on May 4 — but she allegedly refused to inform her disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, of the news face-to-face. A source recently spilled to a news outlet how Eugenie, 36, froze out the former Duke of York, 66, amid his scandals.

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Sarah Ferguson Reportedly Told Ex-Prince Andrew About the Pregnancy

Source: MEGA Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in October 2018.

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Source: MEGA Zara Tindall convinced Princess Eugenie to tell the Palace about her pregnancy.

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018 — months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at the same venue. The marketing executive, 40, and the York princess moved to Portugal in May 2022 after spending their first few years of married life in the United Kingdom. The Daily Mail source also revealed Eugenie only made Buckingham Palace aware of her pregnancy after much convincing from her cousin Zara Tindall.

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Source: MEGA King Charles took away ex-Prince Andrew's royal titles last year.

"The Palace became involved in issuing a formal proclamation only after Eugenie's cousin Zara Tindall — one of the few to have been entrusted with the news — persuaded her to write to King Charles," the insider added. “She and Jack were quite surprised by the warmth of the Palace response,” the source continued, adding the pair “feared a frostier reception” from the monarch, 77. The royal family released a statement regarding the joyous news earlier this month, saying: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer." The memo mentioned how the pair's other children, August, 5, and Ernest, 2, "are also very excited to have another sibling join the family." "His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news," the statement continued. Eugenie took to her Instagram the same day as the Palace's announcement to share a cute photo of her sons holding a sonogram photo. "Baby Brooksbank due 2026! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️👶🏻♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," she happily captioned the snapshot.

Princess Eugenie Is Already a Mom to Sons August and Ernest

Source: @princesseuegnie/Instagram Princess Eugenie announced her pregnancy on May 4.