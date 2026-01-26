Ex-Prince Andrew's Reaction to Seeing New Sandringham Shack for First Time Revealed

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Andrew will moving to Sandringham next month.

"It was the first time he’s seen his new house and he is resigned to the fact that this is his future," a source told The Sun. “He’s come to the conclusion that he has to get on with the rest of his life and accepts he has to make the best of it," they added. Marsh Farm, the place on the estate where Andrew will be living, is smaller than his sprawling 30-room Royal Lodge where he has been in since 2004.

Marsh Farm Is a 'Downgrade' From the Royal Lodge

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's old Royal Lodge home consisted of 30 rooms.

According to the outlet, Andrew surveyed the home to measure windows for curtains, in addition to seeing what renovations need to be done. A neighbor divulged to The Sun how Marsh Farm is quite the "downgrade" from his old Windsor property. “Even this place is too good for him — it’s still not bad for exile, is it?” they said. “There’s barely any drive. He’ll be right on the road. He won’t get much peace.”

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Stripped of His Royal Titles Last Year

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson moved in to Royal Lodge in 2008.

Marsh Farm Sits Near The Firm's Main Sandringham House

Source: MEGA The royal family heads to Sandringham every year for Christmas.