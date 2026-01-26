Ex-Prince Andrew's Reaction to Seeing New Sandringham Shack for First Time Revealed
Jan. 26 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew — who is set to move into his new home at Sandringham next month after being kicked out of the Royal Lodge — reportedly had a downcast reaction when he secretly visited his little shack on the royal family's winter estate recently.
"It was the first time he’s seen his new house and he is resigned to the fact that this is his future," a source told The Sun.
“He’s come to the conclusion that he has to get on with the rest of his life and accepts he has to make the best of it," they added.
Marsh Farm, the place on the estate where Andrew will be living, is smaller than his sprawling 30-room Royal Lodge where he has been in since 2004.
Marsh Farm Is a 'Downgrade' From the Royal Lodge
According to the outlet, Andrew surveyed the home to measure windows for curtains, in addition to seeing what renovations need to be done.
A neighbor divulged to The Sun how Marsh Farm is quite the "downgrade" from his old Windsor property. “Even this place is too good for him — it’s still not bad for exile, is it?” they said. “There’s barely any drive. He’ll be right on the road. He won’t get much peace.”
Ex-Prince Andrew Was Stripped of His Royal Titles Last Year
In October 2025, King Charles III yanked away his younger brother's royal titles and evicted him from Royal Lodge due to his ongoing scandals and association with Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who has lived in Royal Lodge with him since 2008, was also booted out of the residence last year.
While the ex-Duchess of York, 66, has yet to find a new place to spend her time, she will not be heading to Sandringham with Andrew.
Marsh Farm Sits Near The Firm's Main Sandringham House
Marsh Farm sits seven miles from the main Norfolk house, where the royals spend their Christmas holiday every year.
The rundown farm includes a main house with two reception rooms and a kitchen. Some of Andrew's personal items have reportedly already been moved out of the home and put into storage for the time being.
Sandringham was purchased as a country home for Edward VII in 1862, when he was still the Prince of Wales. It currently serves as a private residence for The Firm and is open to the public from springtime to early autumn.