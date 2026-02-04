Princess Eugenie Feels 'Very Frustrated' by Parents Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew's Antics: 'It's a Never-Ending S--- Show'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are 'frustrated' over their parents' behavior, an insider claims.

“I know that Eugenie feels like she’s being tarnished with a brush that’s not hers, that’s her father’s,” Eugenie's friend revealed to Page Six on February 3. “She’s very, very frustrated." “[Princess] Beatrice and Eugenie are in as good as spirits as they can be,” the pal added. “But it’s a s--- show, a never-ending s--- show.” Both Andrew, 66, and Ferguson's friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have rocked the royal family, leading to senior members such as Prince William and King Charles trying to distance themselves.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Still Retain Their Royal Ranks

Source: MEGA The former Duke of York is no longer a prince of England.

Despite Eugenie and her older sister, Beatrice, 37, feeling uneasy about their parents, the source claimed that they "would not say [the sisters] are estranged," adding, "that’s not 100% true." While Andrew and Ferguson 66, had their royal titles stripped away by Charles, 77, last year, Beatrice and Eugenie have retained their own peerages and haven't been completely shut out of The Firm. The princesses are also feeling emotionally drained by their father and his shocking past.

Source: MEGA The royal family is bracing themselves for more scandals to arise.

“The guidance from Buckingham Palace around Andrew was that Beatrice and Eugenie’s position in the royal family was unaffected,” royal expert Chris Ship told The Mirror recently. “Obviously, they shouldn’t be held responsible for their father’s missteps, but it must still be emotionally draining for them to see how he has been humiliated and had his reputation completely torn to shreds right across the world," he went on. “They might be worried there are further damaging revelations to come," author Andrew Lownie also told The Mirror, adding the royal family "may also be bracing themselves" for more controversies.

Sarah Ferguson Wants to Write a Tell-All Memoir

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is hoping to wrote a bombshell memoir one day to help finance her lifestyle.