Princess Eugenie Feels 'Very Frustrated' by Parents Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew's Antics: 'It's a Never-Ending S--- Show'
Feb. 4 2026, Published 3:09 p.m. ET
Princess Eugenie has had enough of her shamed parents, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The York princess, 35, is reportedly having a hard time dealing with the ex-Duke of York's scandals.
“I know that Eugenie feels like she’s being tarnished with a brush that’s not hers, that’s her father’s,” Eugenie's friend revealed to Page Six on February 3. “She’s very, very frustrated."
“[Princess] Beatrice and Eugenie are in as good as spirits as they can be,” the pal added. “But it’s a s--- show, a never-ending s--- show.”
Both Andrew, 66, and Ferguson's friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have rocked the royal family, leading to senior members such as Prince William and King Charles trying to distance themselves.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Still Retain Their Royal Ranks
Despite Eugenie and her older sister, Beatrice, 37, feeling uneasy about their parents, the source claimed that they "would not say [the sisters] are estranged," adding, "that’s not 100% true."
While Andrew and Ferguson 66, had their royal titles stripped away by Charles, 77, last year, Beatrice and Eugenie have retained their own peerages and haven't been completely shut out of The Firm.
The princesses are also feeling emotionally drained by their father and his shocking past.
“The guidance from Buckingham Palace around Andrew was that Beatrice and Eugenie’s position in the royal family was unaffected,” royal expert Chris Ship told The Mirror recently.
“Obviously, they shouldn’t be held responsible for their father’s missteps, but it must still be emotionally draining for them to see how he has been humiliated and had his reputation completely torn to shreds right across the world," he went on.
“They might be worried there are further damaging revelations to come," author Andrew Lownie also told The Mirror, adding the royal family "may also be bracing themselves" for more controversies.
Sarah Ferguson Wants to Write a Tell-All Memoir
Both the Weight Watchers spokesperson and the former army man were mentioned several times in the latest Epstein files by the Department of Justice late last month.
Ferguson has been wanting to write a tell-all memoir about Andrew and Epstein as a way to keep her financially afloat. However, her daughters have urged her to put a pause on the book for the time being in an effort to spare The Firm anymore embarrassment.
“They’re desperately trying to talk her out of it, saying it’ll result in disaster for the entire family if she goes ahead with it,” a palace source told Star magazine. "They’re begging her not to do this. Of course, they’re terrified she’s going to destroy everything if she does tell all. They could lose their titles.”